Reese Witherspoon offers wise advice to young people on career change: Video

Reese Witherspoon has recently given advice to young people about how to change career with confidence on social media.



On Wednesday, the Legally Blonde star took to Instagram and posted a clip in which she gave “work advice” to a young woman who wanted to change careers.

The Sweet Home Alabama actress revealed what the girl asked her, “Where do you get the confidence to do that, to think you are qualified?”

To this, Reese responded, “You don’t have to have the confidence to think you are qualified.”

She continued, “You just have to have the confidence to begin.”

Adding to this, The Wild actress commented, “Because once you get there and you start doing it and you start doing a good job, even if you make mistakes, you are gonna build confidence.”



“So, don’t wait till you have all the confidence in the world to start something,” remarked the Home Again actress.

In the end, she added, “Just Do It.”

One user said, “As a young woman who is about to make a brazen leap into a new career space... thank you Reese. I needed this.”

“I’m starting to think of these little bits of life advice as the Reese’s pieces I never knew I need- thank you,” another noted.

Earlier, Reese put up a snap from behind the scenes of The Morning Show while filming season three on photo-sharing app.



