Thursday Jan 19 2023
Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over deadly shooting on movie set

Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust, according to reports.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for weapons on set, will also face the same charge, while assistant director David Halls has signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Hutchins lost his life after a prop gun held by Baldwin was discharged during rehearsals for the film in October 2021.  Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the incident on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Following the announcement on criminal charges, Baldwin's attorney said the decision "distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice", adding: "We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Hutchins' family members have welcomed the charges, saying they hope the justice system works to "hold accountable those who break the law".

"No one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice," Santa Fe's district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement as she made the announcement.

Special prosecutor Andrea Reeb added: "If any one of these three people - Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls - had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It's that simple."

