Anant Ambani engagement party: Aishwarya Rai and daughter stun everyone

(From left) Karan Johar, Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai, and Akshay Kumar. — Twitter/ndtv

The Ambani family Thursday celebrated the engagement of the youngest son of the family — Anant Ambani — with long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant, amidst several family members and friends from Bollywood and other celebrities, including the stunning Aishwarya Rai, who was photographed on the occasion with her daughter Aaradhya.

The mother-daughter duo looked stunning as they arrived at the engagement party. Aishwarya was dressed in a gorgeous golden and green anarkali that looked just perfect with her regal features. The Bollywood diva who has won millions of hearts across the globe for iconic looks and her acting prowess wore a heavily embroidered outfit, which she paired with sparkly gold heels.

The actress had accessorised her outfit with a heavy round necklace, maroon bangles, and multiple rings.

She styled her hair in her usual poker-straight fashion and wore stunning red lipstick to complete the look.



In her pictures with her daughter, the former Miss Universe contrasts beautifully with her daughter, Aaradhya, who looked a sight to behold in a silver-red anarkali dress.

The little Bachchan was adorned in an outfit much like her mother’s, except that the white of her dress, coupled with her delightful bangs, made her a picture of innocence.

She had opted for her flat khussas as the shoes of her choice and was wearing a gorgeous red-and-silver neckpiece to match her out.

For the day, the bride-to-be was dressed in a pastel golden lehenga while her fiancé wore a deep blue sherwani.

Nita Ambani wore a red-golden saree, Isha Ambani was seen in a white lehenga and Shloka Ambani was seen in a cream lehenga with pastel flowers. Akash Ambani wore a teal-coloured outfit. Mukesh Ambani wore a golden kurta pyjama with a golden jacket.

Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani signalled that he was getting ready to host another big fat Indian wedding after his son, Anant Ambani, got engaged to Radhika Merchant on December 29, 2022.

According to NDTV, Anant and Radhika, daughter of an Indian industrialist Viren Merchant, were engaged in a traditional Indian Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara.



The news was confirmed by the Director-Corporate Affairs of Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Limited, Parimal Nathwani, who took to Twitter to congratulate Anant and Radhika on the happy occasion.