Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's engagement: See celebs who attended the event

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged on December 29

On December 29, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani got engaged to Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchaant; the roka ceremony took place at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara Rajasthan.

On returning to Mumbai, both the families; Ambanis and Merchants hosted a grand engagement party for their children that included many stars of the Bollywood film industry. The newly-engaged couple received a warm welcome at the Ambani residence with a flower show, nagada, fireworks, and dhol.

The celebs who appeared at the grand engagement bash included Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir wore a black kurta pajama along with an embroidered vest coat. Meanwhile, Alia wore a shiny pastel green coloured sharara.









On the other hand, Ranveer Singh, Jahvi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan along with his manager Pooja Dadlnai was also present at the engagement bash.





According to IndiaToday, the Roka ceremony of the Anant and Radhika was confirmed via twitter by Parimal Nathwani, Director Corporate Affairs Reliance Industries Limited. He wrote: “ Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always." For the roka ceremony, Anant wore a blue traditional kurta set while Radhika opted for a peach lehenga. Congratulations to the couple!”