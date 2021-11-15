Pics: A sneak peek into Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's family trip to Maldives

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan offered a glimpse of 'Paradise' once they landed in the Maldives on Sunday.

The pair, together with their daughter Aaradhya, is making the most of their vacations in the Maldives, and now Abhishek has shared some stunning photographs from their trip, which will make you feel like you're travelling with them.

On his trip with Aishwarya and Aaradhya, the Big Bull star shared two photographs on Instagram stories, in which he was seen enjoying the view and soaking his feet in the Maldivian water. He also captured a breathtaking glimpse of the Maldivian sea and sunset, which he shared with his followers.

Meanwhile, Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, also shared a view from her room on Sunday that encompassed the sea, sand, a pool, and the Maldivian sea. In the first week of November, the actress was also on vacation for her birthday.