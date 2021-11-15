 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Pics: A sneak peek into Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's family trip to Maldives

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Pics: A sneak peek into Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rais family trip to Maldives

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan offered a glimpse of 'Paradise' once they landed in the Maldives on Sunday.

The pair, together with their daughter Aaradhya, is making the most of their vacations in the Maldives, and now Abhishek has shared some stunning photographs from their trip, which will make you feel like you're travelling with them.

On his trip with Aishwarya and Aaradhya, the Big Bull star shared two photographs on Instagram stories, in which he was seen enjoying the view and soaking his feet in the Maldivian water. He also captured a breathtaking glimpse of the Maldivian sea and sunset, which he shared with his followers.

Pics: A sneak peek into Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rais family trip to Maldives

Meanwhile, Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, also shared a view from her room on Sunday that encompassed the sea, sand, a pool, and the Maldivian sea. In the first week of November, the actress was also on vacation for her birthday.

More From Showbiz:

Bilal Maqsood confesses he made track 'Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar' for wife Tina

Bilal Maqsood confesses he made track 'Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar' for wife Tina
Alia Bhatt reveals new release date of her film, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt reveals new release date of her film, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Akcent's Adrian Sina jets off to Hunza to 'promote tourism in Pakistan'

Akcent's Adrian Sina jets off to Hunza to 'promote tourism in Pakistan'
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's wedding invite leaked online

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's wedding invite leaked online
Ali Safina wants Mahira Khan to 'up her game' when it comes to acting

Ali Safina wants Mahira Khan to 'up her game' when it comes to acting
Rani Mukherjee's 5-year-old daughter Adira approves 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Rani Mukherjee's 5-year-old daughter Adira approves 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'
Dia Mirza pens emotional note for son, step daughter, shares rare photos on Children's Day

Dia Mirza pens emotional note for son, step daughter, shares rare photos on Children's Day
When Rani Mukerji had major crushes on Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan!

When Rani Mukerji had major crushes on Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan!
Only extraordinary content will pull audiences to cinema: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Only extraordinary content will pull audiences to cinema: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Not necessary that whatever I do will be great, says Pankaj Tripathi

Not necessary that whatever I do will be great, says Pankaj Tripathi

How much does Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's wedding venue cost? Read to know

How much does Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's wedding venue cost? Read to know
Shilpa Shetty responds to FIR against her and husband Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty responds to FIR against her and husband Raj Kundra

Latest

view all