 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 29 2022
Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani set to marry Radhika Merchant

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Mukesh Ambanis son Anant Ambani is engaged to marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani is getting ready to host another big fat Indian wedding after his son, Anant Ambani, got engaged to Radhika Merchant earlier today, December 29, 2022.

According to NDTV, Anant and Radhika, daughter of an Indian industrialist Viren Merchant, were engaged in a traditional Indian roka ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara.

The news was confirmed by the Director-Corporate Affairs of Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Limited, Parimal Nathwani, who took to Twitter to congratulate Anant and Radhika on the happy occasion.

As per reports, the engagement comes just months after Anant’s parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted Radhika’s arangetram ceremony in June; the ceremony marks a classical dancer’s completion of formal dance training.

Anant, a graduate of Brown University, is set to lead his father’s new energy business and has served on the Boards of Jio Platform and Reliance Retail Ventures. Meanwhile, Radhika studied at the New York University and is a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.

