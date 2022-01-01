Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posts selfie with daughter Aaradhya amid New Year eve

Aishwarya Rai posts selfie with daughter Aaradhya, amid New Year eve: See PIC

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her fans a Happy New Year with a brand new selfie with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The Devdas actor took to her Instagram and shared a cute photo with her daughter, keeping in mind it is her first post of 2022.

Have a look:

Sharing the post, the former Miss World wrote, "Here’s wishing you all a very Happy New Year with lots of Love, Peace, Good Health and Happiness God Bless,” Aishwarya wrote alongside the picture.

In the picture, mother-daughter could be seen happily posing for the camera as Aaradhya makes a heart shape with her hands.

Within no time, netizens began to react and showered their love on the picture.

While most fans either appreciated the picture calling it cute or wished in return.

Another one said, “Slowly Aaradhya is taking over this account.”