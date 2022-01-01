 
Showbiz
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posts selfie with daughter Aaradhya amid New Year eve

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Aishwarya Rai posts selfie with daughter Aaradhya, amid New Year eve: See PIC
Aishwarya Rai posts selfie with daughter Aaradhya, amid New Year eve: See PIC

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her fans a Happy New Year with a brand new selfie with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The Devdas actor took to her Instagram and shared a cute photo with her daughter, keeping in mind it is her first post of 2022.

Have a look:

Sharing the post, the former Miss World wrote, "Here’s wishing you all a very Happy New Year with lots of Love, Peace, Good Health and Happiness God Bless,” Aishwarya wrote alongside the picture.

In the picture, mother-daughter could be seen happily posing for the camera as Aaradhya makes a heart shape with her hands.

Within no time, netizens began to react and showered their love on the picture. 

While most fans either appreciated the picture calling it cute or wished in return.

Another one said,  “Slowly Aaradhya is taking over this account.” 

More From Showbiz:

Karan Johar posts family picture on New Year, sends internet into a meltdown

Karan Johar posts family picture on New Year, sends internet into a meltdown
Iqra Aziz drops jaws in shimmery sequin outfit for New Year party

Iqra Aziz drops jaws in shimmery sequin outfit for New Year party
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja send adorable New Year wish from London: pics

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja send adorable New Year wish from London: pics
Vamika calls Anushka Sharma 'mumma' in heart-felt video: Watch

Vamika calls Anushka Sharma 'mumma' in heart-felt video: Watch
Hrithik Roshan’s shirtless selfie breaks the internet as he wishes fans on New Year

Hrithik Roshan’s shirtless selfie breaks the internet as he wishes fans on New Year
Katrina Kaif returns to gym post wedding with Vicky Kaushal: Watch

Katrina Kaif returns to gym post wedding with Vicky Kaushal: Watch
Deepika Padukone mimics Ranveer Singh's accent in 83: Watch

Deepika Padukone mimics Ranveer Singh's accent in 83: Watch
Kangana Ranaut prays for ‘less FIRs, more love letters’ in New Year

Kangana Ranaut prays for ‘less FIRs, more love letters’ in New Year
Alia Bhatt showers praises on beau Ranbir Kapoor, 'Calm in the storm'

Alia Bhatt showers praises on beau Ranbir Kapoor, 'Calm in the storm'
Alizeh Shah lodges cybercrime complaint with FIA over viral smoking video

Alizeh Shah lodges cybercrime complaint with FIA over viral smoking video
Ayeza Khan rings in New Year with Dubai skyline, special tiara: See Photo

Ayeza Khan rings in New Year with Dubai skyline, special tiara: See Photo
Inside Salman Khan's New Year bash with Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur

Inside Salman Khan's New Year bash with Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur

Latest

view all