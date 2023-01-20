 
entertainment
Friday Jan 20 2023
Netflix upcoming releases to binge-watch January this weekend

Friday Jan 20, 2023

Netflix is all set to release multiple movies and series for its subscribers to entertain them in the upcoming weekend.

Here's the list of everything scheduled to release on January 20th, and 21st.

Coming to Netflix on January 20th:

  • Awaken 
  • Bake Squad (Season 2) 
  • Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold 
  • Bling Empire: New York 
  • Booba (Season 5) 
  • Fauda (Season 4) 
  • Mission Majnu 
  • Jung_E 
  • Represent
  • Shahmaran 
  • Shanty Town 
  • Sweetie
  • The Real World (Season 28)

Coming to Netflix on January 21st:

  • Demon Slayer (Season 2) 
  • The Post-Truth World

