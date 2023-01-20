NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more PTI lawmakers

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf. — Twitter/@NAofPakistan Resignations accepted in accordance Article 64 of Constitution.

Summary sent to ECP to de-notify PTI lawmakers.

Seventy resignations accepted this week. ISLAMABAD: The political uncertainty continues in Pakistan after the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz con Friday accepted the resignations of 35 more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs.

The PTI had resigned from the lower house of parliament after the ouster of PTI chief Imran Khan in April 2022.

According to a press release issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, the resignations were accepted in accordance with clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution and rules of procedure and conduct of Business in the NA.

“In accordance with clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with Rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly of Pakistan 2007, the Hon’ble Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan has been pleased to accept the resignations of the following Members of the National Assembly with effect from April 11, 2022, the date when the letter of respective resignations was submitted,” said the statement.



The resignations had been accepted with effect from 11 April 2022, the date when the letters of respective resignations were submitted, said Radio Pakistan.



Following the approval of the resignations, the summary was sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to de-notify the PTI lawmakers.



Seventy resignations were accepted this week after the PTI announced its return to the assembly and test the PM through a no-trust move.

Here's the list of PTI lawmakers whose resignations have been accepted:



S.No Name Constituency 01 Dr Haider Ali Khan

NA-2 02 Saleem Rehman

NA-3 03 Sahibzada Sibghatullah

NA-5 04 Mehboob Shah

NA-6 05 Muhammad Bashir Khan

NA-7 06 Junaid Akbar

NA-8 07 Sher Akbar Khan

NA-9 08 Ali Khan Jadoon

NA-16 09 Engr Usman Khan Tarakai

NA-19 10 Mujahid Ali

NA-20 11 Arbab Amir Ayub

NA-28 12 Sher Ali Arbab

NA-30 13 Shahid Ahmed

NA-34 14 Gul Dad Khan

NA-40 15 Sajid Khan

NA-42 16 Mohammad Iqbal Khan

NA-44 17 Aamer Mehmood Kiani

NA-61 18 Syed Faiz ul Hassan

NA-70 19 Chaudhry Shoukat Ali Bhab

NA-87 20 Umar Aslam Khan

NA-93 21 Amjad Ali Khan

NA-96 22 Khurram Shahzad

NA-107 23 Faizullah

NA-109 24 Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar

NA-135 25 Syed Fakhar Imam

NA-150 26 Zahoor Hussain Qureshi

NA-152 27 Ibraheem Khan

NA-158 28 Tahir Iqbal

NA-164 29 Aurangzeb Khan Khichi

NA-165 30 Makhdoom Khusro BakhBar

NA-177 31 Abdul Majeed Khan

NA-187 32 Andaleeb Abbas

Reserved seat 33 Asma Qadeer

Reserved seat

34 Maleeka Ali Bokhari

Reserved seat

35 Munawara Bibi Baloch

Reserved seat



Earlier, Ashraf had stalled the process of accepting resignations after July 28 stating the remaining lawmakers would be summoned individually for verification.

However, contrary to his claims he quickened the process by accepting the resignations of 34 PTI MNAs and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid earlier this week after an eight-month hiatus.

Around 131 MNAs of the PTI had tendered their resignations en masse after Imran Khan's government was ousted through a no-confidence motion in April last year.

By July 28, 2022, the NA speaker had accepted the resignations of only 11 PTI lawmakers.

PTI calls govt’s move ‘illegal and immoral’

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament House, senior PTI leaders said the speaker retracted from his old stance by accepting the resignations of 35 more PTI lawmakers today.



Asad Qaiser, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and others termed the government's move "illegal and immoral".



Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser condemned the decision and revealed that Ashraf had called the PTI leaders to the assembly and told them that the resignations would not be accepted unless he had a word with the MNAs himself separately.

"Were those whose resignations were accepted called by the Speaker?"Qaiser asked.

Berating the speaker's decision, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said now that 81 resignations were accepted, the government must also give a date for the general elections.

Expressing his displeasure over the decision, the PTI leader blamed Islamabad for the political and economic crises in the country.

"We are heading towards a Sri Lanka-like situation," Chaudhry claimed.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the speaker first said that he cannot accept the resignations collectively.

"We decided to come to the meeting and he [the speaker] postponed it and when we came to the assembly, he accepted the resignations of 35 more MNAs," said Qureshi, demanding that the rest of the resignations should also be accepted.

The party's vice chairman said that the PTI wants snap polls so that the people can decide for themselves.