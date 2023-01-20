 
pakistan
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Waqar Satti

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more PTI lawmakers

By
Waqar Satti

Friday Jan 20, 2023

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf. — Twitter/@NAofPakistan
  • Resignations accepted in accordance Article 64 of Constitution.
  • Summary sent to ECP to de-notify PTI lawmakers.
  • Seventy resignations accepted this week.

ISLAMABAD: The political uncertainty continues in Pakistan after the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz con Friday accepted the resignations of 35 more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs.

The PTI had resigned from the lower house of parliament after the ouster of PTI chief Imran Khan in April 2022.

According to a press release issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, the resignations were accepted in accordance with clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution and rules of procedure and conduct of Business in the NA.

“In accordance with clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with Rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly of Pakistan 2007, the Hon’ble Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan has been pleased to accept the resignations of the following Members of the National Assembly with effect from April 11, 2022, the date when the letter of respective resignations was submitted,” said the statement.

The resignations had been accepted with effect from 11 April 2022, the date when the letters of respective resignations were submitted, said Radio Pakistan.

Following the approval of the resignations, the summary was sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to de-notify the PTI lawmakers.

Seventy resignations were accepted this week after the PTI announced its return to the assembly and test the PM through a no-trust move.

Here's the list of PTI lawmakers whose resignations have been accepted:

S.NoNameConstituency
01Dr Haider Ali Khan
NA-2
02Saleem Rehman
NA-3
03Sahibzada Sibghatullah
NA-5
04Mehboob Shah
NA-6
05Muhammad Bashir Khan
NA-7
06Junaid Akbar
NA-8
07Sher Akbar Khan
NA-9
08Ali Khan Jadoon
NA-16
09Engr Usman Khan Tarakai
NA-19
10Mujahid Ali
NA-20
11Arbab Amir Ayub
NA-28
12Sher Ali Arbab
NA-30
13Shahid Ahmed
NA-34
14Gul Dad Khan
NA-40
15Sajid Khan
NA-42
16Mohammad Iqbal Khan
NA-44
17Aamer Mehmood Kiani
NA-61
18Syed Faiz ul Hassan
NA-70
19Chaudhry Shoukat Ali Bhab
NA-87
20Umar Aslam Khan
NA-93
21Amjad Ali Khan
NA-96
22Khurram Shahzad
NA-107
23Faizullah
NA-109
24Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar
NA-135
25Syed Fakhar Imam
NA-150
26Zahoor Hussain Qureshi
NA-152
27Ibraheem Khan
NA-158
28Tahir Iqbal
NA-164
29Aurangzeb Khan Khichi
NA-165
30Makhdoom Khusro BakhBar
NA-177
31Abdul Majeed Khan
NA-187
32Andaleeb Abbas
Reserved seat
33Asma Qadeer
Reserved seat
34Maleeka Ali Bokhari
Reserved seat
35Munawara Bibi Baloch
Reserved seat

Earlier, Ashraf had stalled the process of accepting resignations after July 28 stating the remaining lawmakers would be summoned individually for verification. 

However, contrary to his claims he quickened the process by accepting the resignations of 34 PTI MNAs and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid earlier this week after an eight-month hiatus.

Around 131 MNAs of the PTI had tendered their resignations en masse after Imran Khan's government was ousted through a no-confidence motion in April last year.

By July 28, 2022, the NA speaker had accepted the resignations of only 11 PTI lawmakers.

PTI calls govt’s move ‘illegal and immoral’

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament House, senior PTI leaders said the speaker retracted from his old stance by accepting the resignations of 35 more PTI lawmakers today.

Asad Qaiser, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and others termed the government's move "illegal and immoral".

Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser condemned the decision and revealed that Ashraf had called the PTI leaders to the assembly and told them that the resignations would not be accepted unless he had a word with the MNAs himself separately.

"Were those whose resignations were accepted called by the Speaker?"Qaiser asked.

Berating the speaker's decision, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said now that 81 resignations were accepted, the government must also give a date for the general elections.

Expressing his displeasure over the decision, the PTI leader blamed Islamabad for the political and economic crises in the country. 

"We are heading towards a Sri Lanka-like situation," Chaudhry claimed.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the speaker first said that he cannot accept the resignations collectively.

"We decided to come to the meeting and he [the speaker] postponed it and when we came to the assembly, he accepted the resignations of 35 more MNAs," said Qureshi, demanding that the rest of the resignations should also be accepted.

The party's vice chairman said that the PTI wants snap polls so that the people can decide for themselves.

