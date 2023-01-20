Here’s the list of PTI MNAs whose resignations have been accepted so far
Friday Jan 20, 2023
National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday accepted the resignations of 35 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs taking the total number of resignations accepted in the last eight months to 81.
The National Assembly Secretariat, in a statement issued in this regard, mentioned that the resignations have been approved under Clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of Pakistan.
Following the approval of the resignations, the summary was sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to de-notify the PTI lawmakers.
Here’s a list of all 35 MNAs whose resignations were accepted today:
Dr Haider Ali Khan — NA-2
Saleem Rehman — NA-3
Sahibzada Sibghatullah — NA-5
Mehboob Shah — NA-6
Muhammad Bashir Khan — NA-7
Junaid Akbar — NA-8
Sher Akbar Khan —NA-9
Ali Khan Jadoon —NA-16
Engr Usman Khan Tarakai — NA-19
Mujahid Ali — NA-20
Arbab Amir Ayub — NA-28
Sher Ali Arbab — NA-30
Shahid Ahmed — NA-34
Gul Dad Khan — NA-40
Sajid Khan — NA-42
Mohammad Iqbal Khan — NA-44
Aamer Mehmood Kiani — NA-61
Syed Faiz ul Hassan — NA-70
Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti — NA-87
Umar Aslam Khan — NA-93
Amjad Ali Khan — NA-96
Khurram Shahzad — NA-107
Faizullah — NA-109
Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar — NA-135
Syed Fakhar Imam — NA-150
Zahoor Hussain Qureshi — NA-152
Ibraheem Khan — NA-158
Tahir Iqbal — NA-164
Aurangzeb Khan Khichi — NA-165
Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar — NA-177
Abdul Majeed Khan — NA-187
Reserve Seats
Andaleeb Abbas — RS-Women
Asma Qadeer — RS-Women
Maleeka Ali Bokhari — RS-Women
Munawara Bibi Baloch — RS-Women
The NA speaker accepted 70 resignations this week, as he approved the resignations of 35 lawmakers earlier this week.
