 
pakistan
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Here’s the list of PTI MNAs whose resignations have been accepted so far

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 20, 2023

(Left to right) PTI MNAs Khusro Bakhtiar, Haider Ali Khan, Khurrum Sheehzad, Andleeb Abbas, Fakhar Imam, Abdul Majeed Khan, Maleeka Bukhari, Munawara Bibi Baloch. — National Assembly of Pakistan website
(Left to right) PTI MNAs Khusro Bakhtiar, Haider Ali Khan, Khurrum Sheehzad, Andleeb Abbas, Fakhar Imam, Abdul Majeed Khan, Maleeka Bukhari, Munawara Bibi Baloch. — National Assembly of Pakistan website

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday accepted the resignations of 35 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs taking the total number of resignations accepted in the last eight months to 81.

The National Assembly Secretariat, in a statement issued in this regard, mentioned that the resignations have been approved under Clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of Pakistan. 

Following the approval of the resignations, the summary was sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to de-notify the PTI lawmakers.

Here’s a list of all 35 MNAs whose resignations were accepted today:

  • Dr Haider Ali Khan — NA-2
  • Saleem Rehman — NA-3
  • Sahibzada Sibghatullah — NA-5
  • Mehboob Shah — NA-6
  • Muhammad Bashir Khan — NA-7
  • Junaid Akbar — NA-8
  • Sher Akbar Khan —NA-9
  • Ali Khan Jadoon —NA-16
  • Engr Usman Khan Tarakai — NA-19
  • Mujahid Ali — NA-20
  • Arbab Amir Ayub — NA-28
  • Sher Ali Arbab — NA-30
  • Shahid Ahmed — NA-34
  • Gul Dad Khan — NA-40
  • Sajid Khan — NA-42
  • Mohammad Iqbal Khan — NA-44
  • Aamer Mehmood Kiani — NA-61
  • Syed Faiz ul Hassan — NA-70
  • Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti — NA-87
  • Umar Aslam Khan — NA-93
  • Amjad Ali Khan — NA-96
  • Khurram Shahzad — NA-107
  • Faizullah — NA-109
  • Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar — NA-135
  • Syed Fakhar Imam — NA-150
  • Zahoor Hussain Qureshi — NA-152
  • Ibraheem Khan — NA-158
  • Tahir Iqbal — NA-164
  • Aurangzeb Khan Khichi — NA-165
  • Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar — NA-177
  • Abdul Majeed Khan — NA-187

Reserve Seats

  • Andaleeb Abbas — RS-Women
  • Asma Qadeer — RS-Women
  • Maleeka Ali Bokhari — RS-Women
  • Munawara Bibi Baloch — RS-Women

The NA speaker accepted 70 resignations this week, as he approved the resignations of 35 lawmakers earlier this week. 

Here’s a list of all those 35 MNAs de-notified by the ECP:

  • Murad Saeed — NA-04 Swat-III
  • Omar Ayub Khan — NA-17 Haripur-I
  • Asad Qaiser — NA-18 Swabi-I
  • Pervaiz Khattak — NA-25 Nowshera-I
  • Imran Khattak — NA-26 Nowshera-II
  • Sheharyar Afridi — NA-32 Kohat
  • Ali Amin Khan — NA-38 Dera Ismail Khan-I
  • Noor-ul-Haq Qadri — NA-43 Khyber Agency Tribal Area-IV
  • Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz — NA-52 ICT-I
  • Ali Nawaz Awan — NA-53 ICT-II
  • Asad Umar — NA-54 ICT-III
  • Sadaqat Ali Khan — NA-57 Rawalpindi-I
  • Ghulam Sarwar Khan — NA-59 Rawalpindi-III
  • Sheikh Rashid Shafique — NA-60 Rawalpindi-IV
  • Sheikh Rashid Ahmed — NA-62 Rawalpindi-VI
  • Mansoor Hayat Khan — NA-63 Rawalpindi-VIII
  • Fawad Ahmed — NA-67 Jehlum II
  • M. Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel — NA-97 Bhakkar-II
  • Muhammad Hammad Azhar — NA-126 Lahore IV
  • Shafqat Mahmood Khan — NA-126 Lahore VIII
  • Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar — NA-155 Multan-II
  • Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi — NA-156 Multan-III
  • Zartaj Gul — NA-191 DG Khan-III
  • Faheem Khan — NA-241 Korangi Karachi III
  • Saif Ur Rehman — NA-242 Karachi East-I
  • Muhammad Alamgir Khan — NA-243 Karachi East-II
  • Syed Ali Haider Zaidi — NA-244 Karachi East-III
  • Aftab Hussain Saddique — NA-247 Karachi South-II
  • Atta-Ullah — NA-250 Karachi West-III
  • Aftab Jhangir — NA-252 Karachi West-V
  • Muhammad Aslam Khan — NA-254 Karachi Central-II
  • Muhammad Najeeb Haroon — NA-256 Karachi Central-IV
  • Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri — NA-265 Quetta-II

Reserve Seats

  • Aliya Hamza Malik — RS-Women
  • Kanwal Shauzab — RS-Women

Earlier on July 28, 2022, the speaker approved the resignations of 11 PTI members under Article 64(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

According to the notification, the NA speaker accepted the resignations of the following members of the lower house last year:

  • Ali Muhammad Khan — NA-11, Mardan-III
  • Fazal Muhammad Khan — NA-24, Charsadda-II
  • Shaukat Ali — NA-31, Peshawar-V
  • Fakhar Zaman Khan — NA-45, Kurram-I
  • Farrukh Habib — NA-108, Faisalabad-VIII
  • Ijaz Ahmad Shah — NA-118, Nankana Sahib-II
  • Jamil Ahmed Khan — NA-237, Malir-II
  • Muhammad Akram Cheema — NA-239, Korangi Karachi-I
  • Abdul Shakoor Shad — NA-246, Karachi South-I
  • Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari — Reserved Seat for Women (Punjab)
  • Shandana Gulzar Khan — Reserved Seat for Women (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

More From Pakistan:

PTI demands election date after 'immoral, illegal' acceptance of resignations

PTI demands election date after 'immoral, illegal' acceptance of resignations
NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more PTI lawmakers

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more PTI lawmakers
Karachi weather update: What's the latest forecast?

Karachi weather update: What's the latest forecast?

Faiz, Bajwa responsible for Pakistan's current crisis: Nawaz Sharif

Faiz, Bajwa responsible for Pakistan's current crisis: Nawaz Sharif

Khaqan Abbasi slams Suleman Shehbaz's 'joker' slur against ex-finance ministers

Khaqan Abbasi slams Suleman Shehbaz's 'joker' slur against ex-finance ministers
Sindh LG election controversies do not 'augur well' for general elections: FAFEN

Sindh LG election controversies do not 'augur well' for general elections: FAFEN
India yet again sets condition after Pakistan offers ‘sincere’ talks

India yet again sets condition after Pakistan offers ‘sincere’ talks
Govt hell-bent on disqualifying me from politics: Imran Khan

Govt hell-bent on disqualifying me from politics: Imran Khan
Three policemen martyred in Khyber Agency terrorist attack

Three policemen martyred in Khyber Agency terrorist attack

PPP assures resolving JI's 'severe reservations' on Karachi LG polls

PPP assures resolving JI's 'severe reservations' on Karachi LG polls
LHC grants protective bail to Shahbaz Gill till Jan 24

LHC grants protective bail to Shahbaz Gill till Jan 24
Senior PTI leaders booked for 'vandalising' DC office in Karachi

Senior PTI leaders booked for 'vandalising' DC office in Karachi