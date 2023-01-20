 
entertainment
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber appears gloomy after uncle Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 20, 2023

Hailey Bieber appeared gloomy as she was spotted with her husband Justin Bieber following the news of her uncle Alec Baldwin, who had been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hailey, 26, was clicked sharing a hug with her husband, 28, in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, after the news was announced.

The model was seen resting her head atop her the Stay singer’s shoulder, who gently wrapped his arms around her.

Paparazzi clicked the duo while chatting at the corner of a sidewalk alongside another pal.

On the outing, Justin donned a grey 'Magical Mushrooms' sweatshirt and violet beanie. While Hailey was seen walking with her hands covered into the front pocket of her lime green Drew sweatshirt.

Hailey kept her hair in a slicked back bun and added a pair of shades to her look. Keeping her legs on full display, the model strolled on the sidewalk in her white sneakers.

On Thursday, it was announced that Baldwin, 64, and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 25, will be charged with involuntary manslaughter, 15 months after the cinematographer, 42, was shot dead by the actor on the film set in New Mexico.

