PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars complete schedule, match timings

Friday Jan 20, 2023
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule of the nationally-celebrated T20 event — Pakistan Super League (PSL) eighth edition — on Friday.
The matches will take place at four different venues across Pakistan — including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan.
Let's take a look at the schedule of Lahore Qalandars:
13 Feb: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars
19 Feb: Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars
21 Feb: Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars
26 Feb: Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi
27 Feb: Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United
2 March: Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators
4 March: Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans
7 March: Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars
9 March: Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars
12 March: Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings
(Afternoon matches will start at 2pm; evening matches in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi will start at 7pm. Evening matches in Multan will begin at 6pm except for the tournament opener, which will commence at 8pm)
Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Daniyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jordan Cox, Jalat Khan
All the franchises will pick two more players in the supplementary category in the replacement draft, set to take place on January 24, to complete their squad of 20.