 
sports
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Web Desk

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars complete schedule, match timings

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 20, 2023

Lahore Qalandars cricketers celebrate the wicket of Islamabad United Will Jacks (3R) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 eliminator 2 cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United. — AFP/File
Lahore Qalandars' cricketers celebrate the wicket of Islamabad United Will Jacks (3R) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 eliminator 2 cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United. — AFP/File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule of the nationally-celebrated T20 event — Pakistan Super League (PSL) eighth edition —  on Friday.

The matches will take place at four different venues across Pakistan — including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

Let's take a look at the schedule of Lahore Qalandars:

13 Feb: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars

19 Feb: Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars

21 Feb: Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars

26 Feb: Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi

27 Feb: Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United 

2 March: Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators

4 March: Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans 

7 March: Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars

9 March: Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars 

12 March: Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings 

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars complete schedule, match timings

(Afternoon matches will start at 2pm; evening matches in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi will start at 7pm. Evening matches in Multan will begin at 6pm except for the tournament opener, which will commence at 8pm)

Lahore Qalandar Squad

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Daniyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jordan Cox, Jalat Khan

All the franchises will pick two more players in the supplementary category in the replacement draft, set to take place on January 24, to complete their squad of 20.

More From Sports:

PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi complete schedule, match timings

PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi complete schedule, match timings
Will Ali Sethi sing PSL 2023 anthem?

Will Ali Sethi sing PSL 2023 anthem?
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans' complete schedule, match timings

PSL 2023: Multan Sultans' complete schedule, match timings
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings complete schedule, match timings

PSL 2023: Karachi Kings complete schedule, match timings
PSL 2023 schedule: Here are the key takeaways

PSL 2023 schedule: Here are the key takeaways
'No free PSL passes,' Najam Sethi tells friends and high-ups

'No free PSL passes,' Najam Sethi tells friends and high-ups

PSL 2023: Here's the complete schedule

PSL 2023: Here's the complete schedule
WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan meets Messi and Ronaldo

WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan meets Messi and Ronaldo

Quetta 'to not host' PSL 2023 matches

Quetta 'to not host' PSL 2023 matches

Rizwan's latest milestone in T20 cricket

Rizwan's latest milestone in T20 cricket
Top Indian wrestlers accuse sports body chief of sexual harassment

Top Indian wrestlers accuse sports body chief of sexual harassment
'Joke’ tweet lands Babar Azam in fake sexting media storm

'Joke’ tweet lands Babar Azam in fake sexting media storm