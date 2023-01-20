PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars complete schedule, match timings

Lahore Qalandars' cricketers celebrate the wicket of Islamabad United Will Jacks (3R) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 eliminator 2 cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United. — AFP/File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule of the nationally-celebrated T20 event — Pakistan Super League (PSL) eighth edition — on Friday.

The matches will take place at four different venues across Pakistan — including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

Let's take a look at the schedule of Lahore Qalandars:

13 Feb: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars

19 Feb: Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars

21 Feb: Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars

26 Feb: Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi

27 Feb: Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United

2 March: Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators

4 March: Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans

7 March: Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars

9 March: Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars

12 March: Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings

(Afternoon matches will start at 2pm; evening matches in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi will start at 7pm. Evening matches in Multan will begin at 6pm except for the tournament opener, which will commence at 8pm)



Lahore Qalandar Squad

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Daniyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jordan Cox, Jalat Khan



All the franchises will pick two more players in the supplementary category in the replacement draft, set to take place on January 24, to complete their squad of 20.

