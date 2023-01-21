 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 21 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Rust’ production to continue despite Alec Baldwin criminal charges: Insider

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

File Footage

After Alec Baldwin was to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over tragic Rust shooting which claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, it has now been reported that the production of the film will continue.

An insider told The New York Times that new locations in California are being considered in order to resume the production of the unfortunate film with safety measures in place and ban on on live ammunition and working weapons.

The It’s Complicated star and the director Joel Souza, who was wounded in the incident, have agreed to stay on board even after the actor and film’s armorer who was in charge of weapons on the set, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were slapped with criminal charges.

On Thursday, the Santa Fe County District Attorney’s Office announced Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed would face criminal charges in Hutchins’ death.

Following the announcement, Baldwin’s lawyer Luke Nikas said the charges "distort Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice".

"Mr Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun - or anywhere on the movie set," Nikas told the outlet. "He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds."

"We will fight these charges, and we will win,” the lawyer added.

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid offers fan rare appearance by daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid offers fan rare appearance by daughter Khai
Jennifer Coolidge gushes over ‘Shotgun Wedding’ co-star Jennifer Lopez: ‘She’s charming’

Jennifer Coolidge gushes over ‘Shotgun Wedding’ co-star Jennifer Lopez: ‘She’s charming’
Kim Kardashian teaches business sense to Harvard Students in Speech

Kim Kardashian teaches business sense to Harvard Students in Speech
Birth anniversary of Princess Diana's mother coincides with death anniversary of Queen's grandfather

Birth anniversary of Princess Diana's mother coincides with death anniversary of Queen's grandfather

Expert explains how Harry's book affected Archewell brand

Expert explains how Harry's book affected Archewell brand

Prince Harry was given mysterious 'blue box' by aunt after Princess Diana death

Prince Harry was given mysterious 'blue box' by aunt after Princess Diana death
Prince Harry says hearing about Princess Diana 'body' was 'punch in the throat'

Prince Harry says hearing about Princess Diana 'body' was 'punch in the throat'
Prince Harry says Meghan Markle was 'pushed' into 'intense grills' in UK

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle was 'pushed' into 'intense grills' in UK
Camilla makes Kate Middleton parents enter from 'servants door' in Palace: Report

Camilla makes Kate Middleton parents enter from 'servants door' in Palace: Report
Meghan Markle rejected 'mentorship' from Sophie Wessex: 'She had Harry'

Meghan Markle rejected 'mentorship' from Sophie Wessex: 'She had Harry'
Prince Harry book branded 'very purple' for himself: 'Has no clue what it means'

Prince Harry book branded 'very purple' for himself: 'Has no clue what it means'
Dior Homme gives new life to age-old classics at Paris Fashion Week

Dior Homme gives new life to age-old classics at Paris Fashion Week