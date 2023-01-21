 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘striking fear’ in the heart of King Charles

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

File Footage

King Charles is reportedly becoming more fearful by the day as Prince Harry’s “barely scratched the surface” of his Diana stories.

Royal author and biographer Tom Bower made this admission in his piece for the Daily Mail.

He warns, “No one knows better than Charles that Harry has barely scratched the surface when it comes to his tumultuous marriage to Diana, his difficult relationship with his own parents and his adulterous relationship with Camilla. The embattled King knows he has good reason to fear his son.”

“Charles’ resolve is also weakened by guilt. He is sufficiently self-aware to realise that, in the wake of Diana’s death, he was anything but the supportive father he should have been.”

“All too often, at weekends and during school holidays, Harry was left in the care of his nanny at Highgrove while his father pursued his own interests or nestled in another home with Camilla. The chickens, Harry might say, have now come home to roost.”

More From Entertainment:

Vanessa Hudgens reacts to ex Austin Butler viral Elvis Presley accent

Vanessa Hudgens reacts to ex Austin Butler viral Elvis Presley accent
One of Princess Diana’s ‘most favorite dresses’ features at upcoming auction

One of Princess Diana’s ‘most favorite dresses’ features at upcoming auction
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffering setback in tussle with royal family?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffering setback in tussle with royal family?
Katie Price talks about feeling suicidal after DUI arrest

Katie Price talks about feeling suicidal after DUI arrest
Prince William sends video message to flood-stricken Australian communities

Prince William sends video message to flood-stricken Australian communities
King Charles 'army' trying to debunk Prince Harry's claims?

King Charles 'army' trying to debunk Prince Harry's claims?
Lady Sophie Winkleman reacts to royal family display of 'bravery' amid 'Spare'

Lady Sophie Winkleman reacts to royal family display of 'bravery' amid 'Spare'
Prince Andrew appeals King Charles to restore his HRH status?

Prince Andrew appeals King Charles to restore his HRH status?
David and Victoria Beckham hit up Fendi store in Paris with son Cruz Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham hit up Fendi store in Paris with son Cruz Beckham
'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard says 'it would be ridiculous' if show gets season 6

'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard says 'it would be ridiculous' if show gets season 6
Kanye West dominates LAPD mailbox in past two years: Report

Kanye West dominates LAPD mailbox in past two years: Report
Miley Cyrus fans says golden dress in ‘Flowers’ points to Jennifer Lawrence

Miley Cyrus fans says golden dress in ‘Flowers’ points to Jennifer Lawrence