Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi performs Umrah in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. — Instagram/@ishaheenafridi10

Pakistan ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is in Saudi Arabia, recently had the privilege to perform Umrah.

Shaheen has not distanced himself from social media and is keeping his fans updated with all that he's doing.

Taking to two social media platforms — Twitter and Instagram — the fast bowler shared a picture of himself at the Khana-e-Ka'aba.

"Alhamdulillah," he captioned the picture.



Soon after Shaheen posted the picture, fans and supporters started pouring in their love and flooded the comments section with praises for one of the best bowlers.

Pakistan cricketer Sajid Khan, who made his international debut for the national team in April 2021, congratulated Shaheen.

The speedster, who was recovering from a knee injury, is ready to jump back into action, as he has fully recovered from the injury which has kept him out of action since November 2022.

"I have around 55 overs under my belt during training and I'm ready to feature in all forms of cricket," said Shaheen, while speaking to the media persons.

The pacer said that he was bowling as he used to before the injury and that he was ready to step out on the field once again.

Shaheen is currently not a part of the Pakistan squad since the 22-year-old is recovering from a knee injury, which he suffered during the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England on November 13.

"Staying on the sidelines was tough for me. I decided to participate in the T20 World Cup because the team needed me. If I was running in to bowl in the T20 World Cup like I’m doing now, the result would have been different," the pacer said while speaking about his time away from the pitch

Shaheen also expressed disappointment about missing out on the home season, which included tours by England and New Zealand.

“I was upset about missing the home series against England and New Zealand. I wanted to play in front of my home crowd and help the team win,” he said.

The lanky pacer will lead Lahore Qalandars during the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where his side is the defending champions.

The eighth edition of the PSL is scheduled to be held from February 13 to March 19, 2023.

Shaheen’s return to international cricket will be subject to the fast bowler’s successful completion of the rehabilitation programme and the following go-ahead by the medical staff.

Recently Shaheen took to Twitter to share videos of his practice session.