'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Take a look at the BTS of the film

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' earned PKR 100 crore from all across Pakistan

Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt reaches to its 100th day of screening; the makers release pictures from behind the scenes of the film on this special occasion.

The official Instagram handle of Maula Jatt shared a series of pictures from the making of the film. They also revealed that it’s been a 100 days of the screening of the film in theatres nationwide.

“On its 100th day of screening in theatres across Pakistan, here’s an exclusive behind the scenes look back at all the hard work & passion that was poured into the making of Pakistani game changer: The Legend of Maula Jatt.”

The pictures show that the team has put in a lot of effort to bring out such a magnum opus. The film is still running successfully in cinemas all over Pakistan, Canada and the United Kingdom.

See pictures:

The Legend of Maula Jatt collected more than PKR 100 crore nationally. Meanwhile, it earned $10 million globally.



The film is directed by Bilal Lashari and written by Nasir Adeeb.

TLoMJ features some A-lister actors of the Pakistani film industry namely; Hamza Ali Abbasi, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Gohar Rahseed, Humaima Malik.

Singers Faris Shafi and Ali Azmat also played vital roles in the Bilal’s The Legend of Maula Jatt.