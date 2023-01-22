 
Sunday Jan 22 2023
Netflix demanding ‘Keeping up with the Sussexes’ reality series

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

Netflix is reportedly pushing for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to film at-home reality series” given how successful their memoir Spare became.

An LA-based consultant and insider who works for Netflix brought this claim to light.

According to a report by The Sun, “Harry’s memoir has certainly been a talking point, and while many may think that executives would be annoyed at the volume of revelations in Spare versus the show, in truth they were different scenarios.”

“They scored great viewing figures and want a second bite of the pie.” Thus “the gloves are off now for Harry, and Netflix feels they are in prime position for a second project.”

“Moving forward, the aftermath of what happens to Harry and Meghan will be fascinating to viewers.”

“We know that the couple films material all the time, so there remains a treasure trove left, which could make for dynamite viewing.

“However, for such a deal to move forward, the couple would have to open up the doors of their Montecito home.

“There is no doubt audiences have been excited by watching Harry speak about his life. The interest remains huge.”

