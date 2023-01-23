Michael J. Fox talks about his bond with Christopher Lloyd

Michael J. Fox talked about his friend Christopher Lloyd in a recent interview and shared light on the bond that he has with Chris, as reported by Fox News.

Michael called Chris a 'great guy' and shared that he is very enigmatic and full of surprises.

Michael said, "Chris is a great guy. He’s very enigmatic. It took me a few films to get to know him. On ‘Back to the Future Part III’ we connected in a way we hadn’t on the other films. I came to see how much he loved acting. I never got that before."

He further added, "He’s full of surprises. He can tell a movie’s worth of story in two seconds, and you get it. Us regular actors have to lay out hours and hours to get the information out. Chris is brilliant at it. His love of film and his love of being an actor."

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd worked together for the first time in the 185 science fiction film Back to the Future.