 
entertainment
Monday Jan 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Michael J. Fox talks about his bond with Christopher Lloyd

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 23, 2023

Michael J. Fox talks about his bond with Christopher Lloyd
Michael J. Fox talks about his bond with Christopher Lloyd

Michael J. Fox talked about his friend Christopher Lloyd in a recent interview and shared light on the bond that he has with Chris, as reported by Fox News.

Michael called Chris a 'great guy' and shared that he is very enigmatic and full of surprises.

Michael said, "Chris is a great guy. He’s very enigmatic. It took me a few films to get to know him. On ‘Back to the Future Part III’ we connected in a way we hadn’t on the other films. I came to see how much he loved acting. I never got that before."

He further added, "He’s full of surprises. He can tell a movie’s worth of story in two seconds, and you get it. Us regular actors have to lay out hours and hours to get the information out. Chris is brilliant at it. His love of film and his love of being an actor."

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd worked together for the first time in the 185 science fiction film Back to the Future.

More From Entertainment:

Lady Gaga feels it was brave of Taylor Swift to talk about her eating disorder

Lady Gaga feels it was brave of Taylor Swift to talk about her eating disorder
Lisa Marie Presley died of a broken heart, says her friend Sarah Ferguson

Lisa Marie Presley died of a broken heart, says her friend Sarah Ferguson
David Foster shares adorable video of toddler son Rennie playing drum: Says 'He's Finding His Groove' on the Drums

David Foster shares adorable video of toddler son Rennie playing drum: Says 'He's Finding His Groove' on the Drums
Cheryl gushes over 'headstrong' son Bear and weighs in on adopting second child: 'I just love babies and children'

Cheryl gushes over 'headstrong' son Bear and weighs in on adopting second child: 'I just love babies and children'
Netflix to release 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' in February 2023 but only in few selective regions: Find out the regions

Netflix to release 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' in February 2023 but only in few selective regions: Find out the regions
Brooklyn Beckham spotted sporting dad David Beckham's old England football shirt on day out with Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham spotted sporting dad David Beckham's old England football shirt on day out with Nicola Peltz
North West meets new stepmother Bianca Censori-West for dinner, after shock marriage with Kanye West

North West meets new stepmother Bianca Censori-West for dinner, after shock marriage with Kanye West

King Charles coronation 'absolutely in chaos' due to Prince Andrew's latest move

King Charles coronation 'absolutely in chaos' due to Prince Andrew's latest move
Prince William, Kate Middleton read Harry's memoir Spare? Viral photo stuns fans

Prince William, Kate Middleton read Harry's memoir Spare? Viral photo stuns fans
Sean Penn will premiere doc he filmed in Ukraine at Berlin film festival

Sean Penn will premiere doc he filmed in Ukraine at Berlin film festival
Prince Harry’s ‘suicide’ training claims: The Duke's 'nonsense' sparks reactions

Prince Harry’s ‘suicide’ training claims: The Duke's 'nonsense' sparks reactions
Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez attends Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez attends Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia