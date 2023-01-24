 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 24 2023
Sukesh Chandrasekhar releases official statement against Nora Fatehi

Sukesh Chandrasekhar says 'Nora took money from him to buy a big house in Morocco'

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has released an official statement against Nora Fatehi concerning his INR 200 crore money laundering case.

Earlier Nora, in her last official statement, revealed that Sukesh offered her a luxurious lifestyle along with a big house to be his girlfriend.

The conman has now finally responded over the matter claiming that she already took a huge amount of money from him to buy a house for her family in Morocco.

"Today she (Nora) talks about me promising her a house, but she already has taken a large amount from me to purchase a house for her family in Casablanca, Morocco, all these new stories are crafted by her to escape law after ED statement 9 months ago given by her.”

“I wanted to give her Range rover, but as the car was not available in stock she wanted in urgent, I gave her the BMW S series, which she kept using for a long time, as she was a non-Indian. She asked me to register it on the name of her best friend’s husband Bobby's name, added Sukesh.”

Chadrsekhar also claims that the ED has the screenshots and chats as a proof so there is no margin of him lying.

As per PinkVilla, both Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fetahi were accused of being involved in Sukesh Chandrsekhar’s extortion case. The two have been summoned by the ED for questioning a numerous times. 

