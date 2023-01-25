'Pathaan' releases in theatres: First reaction by the audience

Shah Rukh Khan plays a RAW agent in the film

Film Pathaan, which without a doubt, was one of the most-anticipated film of 2023 has been released in theatres making the audience go crazy on the first day show.

Yash Raj’s spy universe film made fans wait a lot. After knowing that Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan will be playing the main lead, the expectations raised high and after the release of the trailer and the songs the excitement grew much higher.

The first show of Pathaan has already been finished, therefore some of the fans have come forward to give their honest reviews regarding the film.

Taking it to his twitter, @lam_atul wrote: "#Pathaan: OUTSTANDING! Rating: King is back #Srk #Pathaan offers everything, a complete package, will be a blockbuster…. Srk’s career-defining act... Sid Anand’s direction top notch ... Don’t miss! #Pathaanreview."

Subash wrote: “#Pathaan Well written Action thriller, a tight screenplay, Entertaining Cameos, Twist and Suspense, Spy universe Sharply connected (mainly Tiger). Blockbuster #pathaanreview."

Another fan wrote: “First Pathaan Review: CINEMATIC JOY Visual Delight. SRK's best in recent times. John & Deepika were great. Surprising Cameos. Unbelievable climax. Spy Universe on a roll."

"#Pathaan is HIGH VOLTAGE ACTION DRAMA with convincing story, Storytelling is brilliant as we want from Sid Anand #ShahRukhKhan performance is outstanding, #JohnAbraham and #deepikapadukone are also fine, too many surprises and twist, wrote Bollywood Buddie.”

The first few reviews show that the film didn’t fail to impress the audience and fulfilled the expectation of the audience.

Pathaan is a spy thriller film in which Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a RAW agent. John Abraham plays the antagonist in the film. The movie also features Dimple Kapadia in a key role, reports PinkVilla.