 
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
By
MAMuhammad Anis

This Blue Area plot is Islamabad's second most expensive piece of land

By
MAMuhammad Anis

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

A birds eye view of Islamabad. — Twitter
A bird's eye view of Islamabad. — Twitter

ISLAMABAD: An over 5,000 square yards plot fetched over Rs8 billion in Islamabad’s Blue Area making it the second most expensive land in the federal capital, reported The News.

The land was purchased during the three-day auction of commercial plots which began on Tuesday despite the transfer of Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman a day earlier.

At least eight commercial plots were put up for auction and fetched a total amount of Rs22.11 billion. A single plot measuring 5,952 square yards in Blue Area fetched Rs8.54 billion.

The last CDA auction was held in 2021 and nearly two years later this auction has been held in 2023. 

The development authority had survived for nearly two years without selling government lands. These two years also created demand in the market. Moreover, due to slow pace of development in private housing, and the fact that no new private project has been launched, investor appetite was available for CDA plots.

The CDA’s auction committee headed by Member Estate Afnan Alam Khan received the highest bid of Rs1.435 million per square yards from Mari Petroleum for a total amount of Rs8.54 billion for plot number 62 in the old Blue Area. However, it fell a little short of the highest-ever price of Rs8.79 billion for a single plot auction held in August 2021.

Meanwhile, plots number 13 and 2 both in Blue Area measuring 611 square yards each received the highest bids of Rs30.01 lac and Rs26.35 lac per sq yard, fetching Rs1.83 billion and Rs1.60 billion respectively.

During today's auction, the committee would offer two lucrative plots measuring 9,600 square yards and 4,511 square yards in Blue Area. A CDA official said that all the highest bids are subject to approval by the CDA board.

More From Pakistan:

ECP gears up for Punjab, KP elections

ECP gears up for Punjab, KP elections
Fawad Chaudhry arrested for sedition after 'threatening' ECP members

Fawad Chaudhry arrested for sedition after 'threatening' ECP members
Pakistan, India were on verge of nuclear war after Balakot incident: Pompeo

Pakistan, India were on verge of nuclear war after Balakot incident: Pompeo
Imran Khan behind most problems in Pakistan: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Imran Khan behind most problems in Pakistan: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Pakistani bikers reach Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

Pakistani bikers reach Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
Dureji — a wondrous town in Balochistan's Hub

Dureji — a wondrous town in Balochistan's Hub
PM's youth business and agriculture loan: Here's a step-by-step registration guide

PM's youth business and agriculture loan: Here's a step-by-step registration guide
Maryam, Sanaullah to 'lead' PML-N in Punjab ahead of elections

Maryam, Sanaullah to 'lead' PML-N in Punjab ahead of elections
Pakistan's first digital census to begin from March 1

Pakistan's first digital census to begin from March 1
Govt mulls strategy to prevent power outages after massive breakdown

Govt mulls strategy to prevent power outages after massive breakdown
Karachi local body election results: Here's latest party position

Karachi local body election results: Here's latest party position
Imran Khan's children left tearful after watching Jemima's film

Imran Khan's children left tearful after watching Jemima's film