Case registered against PTI's ex-MPA, 11 others for blocking GT Road

PTI workers and supporters clash with police and FC, while they shell teargas to disperse the angry crowd in Rawalpindis Faizabad Interchange. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Geo New Live
  • PTI's local leader and ex-MPA Abdul Wahid Qasim. 
  • Police also nominate 170 unidentified men as suspects in case.
  • Case registered at under charges of holding illegal gathering.

As many as 12 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers including former MPA leader Abdul Wahid Qasim were booked in a case on Wednesday, for allegedly blocking GT Road on party Chairman Imran Khan's call.

The police have also nominated 170 unidentified men as suspects in the case.

The case was registered at the Police Station Mandra under charges of holding a public gathering against the law and obstructing GT Road — one of the major thoroughfares of the country — in November during the protests following the assassination bid on former premier Imran Khan.

A day after the attack, the protesters blocked Rawalpindi’s GT Road from both sides which affected traffic in the area during the demonstration to condemn the attack on PTI leader on November 3.

This led to countrywide protests, with PTI staging demonstrations in major cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Malakand, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, and Kohat, among others.

In his speech, the PTI chairman urged his followers to continue staging protest against Rana Sanaullah, Shehbaz Sharif, and an army major until their resignations, alleging that they planned his murder.

Protests turn violent in twin cities

Later, Khan’s supporters also protested in Rawalpindi’s Faizabad Interchange against the assassination attempt on him.

Islamabad Police intermittently fired tear gas shells to disperse protesters in the area who resorted to stone-pelting on the police and Frontier Corps (FC). Meanwhile, Islamabad Police and FC arrested several PTI workers in Islamabad. Murree Road was closed to traffic in Rawalpindi.

Attack on Imran Khan

Khan survived an assassination bid in a shooting incident in Wazirabad — where his convoy stopped during PTI's latest long march — that left him injured in both his legs.

A bullet went through Khan's shin after being shot at by an apparently lone shooter. The attacker was arrested on spot and confessed to taking a shot at Khan's life in a video released after the arrest.

Khan, 70, ousted as prime minister in April, was six days into a miles-long protest procession, standing and waving to thousands of cheering supporters from the roof of a container truck when the shots rang out.

