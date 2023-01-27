 
Friday Jan 27 2023
'7 Khoon Maaf' actor Annu Kapoor rushed to hospital due to chest pain

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Annu Kapoor is recovering well at the Ganga Ram Hospital Mumbai
On Thursday morning, actor Annu Kapoor was immediately rushed to the hospital as he felt a severe pain in his chest.

Annu was shifted to the Ganga Ram Hospital located in Mumbai for a quick check-up.

According to the statement release by the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the actor's condition is now stable and he is recovering well in the hospital's Cardiology department.

Dr. Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of management at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital stated: "Mr Kapoor was admitted for chest problem. He is admitted under Dr. Sushant Wattal in cardiology. He is currently stable and recovering."

The 66-years old actor has been a prominent personality in the Hindi film industry as he has played some spectacular roles in films like; Vicky Donor and Dream Girl with Auyshmann Khurrana.

He was also part of the film Raincoat that featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgan in the lead roles.

Annu Kapoor also played a role in Priyanka Chopra's hit film 7 Khoon Maaf, reports IndiaToday.

