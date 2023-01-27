 
Showbiz
Friday Jan 27 2023
Siddharth, Aditi Rao fuel up their dating rumours as the two attend a wedding together

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Siddharth and Aditi collaborated in film Maha Sundaram
Amidst their dating rumours, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been spotted attending Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy’s engagement ceremony held in Hyderabad on January 26.

Both Sid and Aditi entered the venue hand-in-hand looking adorable as ever. The pictures of the duo from Sharwanad and Rakshitha’s engagement ceremony is making rounds on the internet adding more fuel to their rumoured relationship. Fans suspect that they are getting married next.

One of the fans wrote on social media: “Hope Aditi and Siddharth get married.” The comments show that fans are excited for this new rumoured pair.

The lovebirds looked absolutely elegant on the ceremony. The Kalank actress wore a bright yellow saari with dark green blouse and traditional earrings. Meanwhile, the Rang De Basanti actor wore a printed shirt along with a dark grey vest coat.

The couple’s relationship rumours have been circulating on social media for a while now. The rumours sparked even more when Siddharth wished Aditi on her 28th birthday with a lovely note where he called her 'Princess of Heart.'

As per IndiaToday, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari collaborated in film Maha Samudram. The film also starred Sharwanand in a vital role. 

