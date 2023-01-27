 
Showbiz
Friday Jan 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Neena Gupta's daughter ties the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra tied the knot in an intimate court wedding
Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra tied the knot in an intimate court wedding

Neena Gupta’s daughter Masaba Gupta, who is a fashion designer and actress by profession, gets married to actor Satyadeep Misra in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Masaba shared the news of her wedding herself on social media along with some pictures from their wedding.

“Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great, she wrote.”

The duo tied the knot in an intimate court wedding. The Modern Love Mumbai actress revealed: "We had a simple court marriage. The idea was to keep it very small and in the presence of our immediate family. We wanted it to be very intimate because we felt that that was the right thing to do and we will not be celebrating in a big way going forward. However, there will be a party with close friends and family about 80–85 people who've had a meaningful relationship with Satyadeep and me."

As per IndiaToday, Masaba Gupta also revealed that she and Satyadeep Misra met for the first time on the sets of Masaba Masaba. 

More From Showbiz:

Adnan Siddiqui expresses disappointment at ‘misinterpretations’ showed in 'Mission Majnu'

Adnan Siddiqui expresses disappointment at ‘misinterpretations’ showed in 'Mission Majnu'
Ali Fazal confirms he is not part of 'Fukrey 3': Here's why?

Ali Fazal confirms he is not part of 'Fukrey 3': Here's why?
'Pathaan' continues to set new records as it earns INR 235 crore globally

'Pathaan' continues to set new records as it earns INR 235 crore globally
Siddharth, Aditi Rao fuel up their dating rumours as the two attend a wedding together

Siddharth, Aditi Rao fuel up their dating rumours as the two attend a wedding together
'7 Khoon Maaf' actor Annu Kapoor rushed to hospital due to chest pain

'7 Khoon Maaf' actor Annu Kapoor rushed to hospital due to chest pain
Anupam Kher shares his opinion on Oscar 2023 nominations from India

Anupam Kher shares his opinion on Oscar 2023 nominations from India

Pathaan tops box office with insane collections worldwide, collects 106 crores on first day

Pathaan tops box office with insane collections worldwide, collects 106 crores on first day

Vasan Bala is over the moon about 'meta-moment' between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Vasan Bala is over the moon about 'meta-moment' between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Rani Mukerji will be seen playing a mom of two in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Rani Mukerji will be seen playing a mom of two in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Sarmad Khoosat's 'Ittela-e-aam' for his fans: Watch video

Sarmad Khoosat's 'Ittela-e-aam' for his fans: Watch video
'Pathaan': Bollywood is back, so does Shah Rukh Khan

'Pathaan': Bollywood is back, so does Shah Rukh Khan
Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi to reunite for a film after 17 years

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi to reunite for a film after 17 years