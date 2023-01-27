Neena Gupta's daughter ties the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra tied the knot in an intimate court wedding

Neena Gupta’s daughter Masaba Gupta, who is a fashion designer and actress by profession, gets married to actor Satyadeep Misra in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Masaba shared the news of her wedding herself on social media along with some pictures from their wedding.

“Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great, she wrote.”

The duo tied the knot in an intimate court wedding. The Modern Love Mumbai actress revealed: "We had a simple court marriage. The idea was to keep it very small and in the presence of our immediate family. We wanted it to be very intimate because we felt that that was the right thing to do and we will not be celebrating in a big way going forward. However, there will be a party with close friends and family about 80–85 people who've had a meaningful relationship with Satyadeep and me."



As per IndiaToday, Masaba Gupta also revealed that she and Satyadeep Misra met for the first time on the sets of Masaba Masaba.