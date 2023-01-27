IBCC launches portal for online attestation of academic certificates

The building of the Inter Board Committee of Chairman. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: A portal has been launched by the Inter Board Committee of Chairman (IBCC) to provide convenience to the students in getting their academic forms attested online.



Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, who was the chief guest on the occasion said that educational boards equipped with modern facilities are essential for progress.

Development and stability are not possible without revolution and innovation in the education system of the country, he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the “Student Facilitation Center” equipped with modern facilities and an “Online Attestation Portal” at the IBCC secretariat in Islamabad.

The minister said that online innovation has become inevitable to compete with the international education system.

Attestation portal

The facilitation centre is equipped with modern facilities and will be a “milestone” for resolving students' problems.

With the inauguration of the online attestation portal, the students don’t need to visit the IBCC office.

In addition, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has installed a self-operated machine at the IBCC facilitation centre.

The FBISE students now don’t need to visit the board for verification of their documents and to get sealed envelopes. They can also pay their fee and generate applications through the machine.

On this occasion, Secretary IBCC Dr Ghulam Ali Malah said that educated youth would lead Pakistan on the path of development as most of the country's population was young and have the right to be educated.

The IBCC is working hard to solve the problems of the student and bring automotive reforms within the organization, he added.

The secretary said that after the initiative of QR-based attestation and equivalence certificates, the students will no longer need to visit IBCC for verification purposes.

IBCC is also bringing a digital payment module into its entire system to prevent the students from standing in long queues and ensure submission of their fees through mobile banking etc.

Here's the link to the portal: https://attest.ibcc.edu.pk/