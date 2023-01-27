 
pakistan
Friday Jan 27 2023
Web Desk

Weather update: When will Karachi receive rain?

Web Desk

Friday Jan 27, 2023

A representational image shows raindrops on a windscreen. — Canva/File
Karachiites will have to keep themselves warm as the weather is expected to become chillier as drizzle is expected in the city, said the weather department on Friday. 

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the port city is likely to remain partly cloudy for the next three days with strong winds blowing from the northeast today. 

Meanwhile, in some areas, there is a possibility of drizzling on the weekend (Saturday and Sunday). 

The Met office said that the minimum temperature in Karachi is expected to be 8°C to 10°C on Saturday while the mercury is likely to fall to 9°C to 11°C on Sunday. 

The Met department also said that rain with snowfall over the hills is predicted in western and upper parts of the country from Saturday to Monday. 

It also stated that a westerly wave is likely to enter western parts on Saturday. It is expected to grip the upper parts on Sunday and may persist till Monday (afternoon).

Under the influence of this weather system:

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Dir, Swat, Manshera, Haripur, Kohistan, Abbottabad from 28th (evening/night) to 30th January, while in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Karak, Peshawar, Charsada, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan on January 29 and 30. 

Light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chamman, Pishin, Panjgur, Turbat, Khuzdar, Kalat and Makran coast on 28th (evening/night) & 29th January. Light rain is also expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sukkur, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Okara and Pakpattan during the period.

Possible impacts

The Met department said that "moderate to isolated heavy snowfall may disrupt and cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli from January 28 (night) to 30."

It also stated that landslides may occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the forecast period. 

