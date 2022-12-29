Weather update: Will it rain in Karachi in January?

A view of Karachi. — Agencies

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday ruled out any chances of rain in Karachi for the new few days amid cloudy weather in the metropolis.

Director PMD Sardar Sarfaraz said that rain is not expected in the city for two weeks in January 2023 however, partly cloudy weather with light rain/drizzle is expected in the upper parts of Sindh today.

The Met official added that the sea breeze will blow during the day. During the next 24 hours, he said, dry and cold weather is expected in the metropolis.

Latest satellite image. —PMD

According to the latest PMD advisory, a shallow trough of a westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country which gripped the country from Wednesday night.

“Rain-thunderstorm (snow over the mountains) is expected in the north and western Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan,” it said.

The PMD added that foggy conditions are likely to subside over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh.