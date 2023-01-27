 
entertainment
Friday Jan 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Elton John concert cancelled as torrential rains, flash floods lash Auckland

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Elton John concert cancelled as torrential rains, flash floods lash Auckland
Elton John concert cancelled as torrential rains, flash floods lash Auckland

SYDNEY: A state of emergency was declared in New Zealand's biggest city Auckland on Friday as torrential rains caused widespread flooding and evacuations, closing the city's airports and forcing organisers to cancel a scheduled concert by Elton John.

Auckland's Mayor Wayne Brown declared a state of emergency due to the extent of the "damage, displacement and disruption" cased by the weather and the need for response agencies to draw on more powers.

Auckland Emergency Management said in a post on Twitter that northern, northwestern and western parts of the city were affected by significant flooding, with conditions expected to worsen.

Videos on social media showed firefighters, police and defence force staff rescuing stranded people from flooded homes using ropes and rescue boats. No details were immediately available on how many people had been evacuated so far.

Major roads were also blocked by the floods, causing long traffic queues on highways. Police said they were working with Fire and Emergency New Zealand to respond to calls and asked people to stay off the roads if possible.

Auckland Airport closed both the domestic and international airport due to widespread flooding. Images on social media showed the check-in area in the International Terminal knee-deep in flood water.

British musician Elton John's concert in the city, which was expected to be attended by about 40,000 people, was cancelled.

"Given the weather, tonight's show has been cancelled. Our operations team is working to redirect special event buses to help get people back home," Auckland Transport said in a statement on Twitter. (Reuters)

More From Entertainment:

Gerard Pique’s mom did her best to save her son, Shakira's relationship

Gerard Pique’s mom did her best to save her son, Shakira's relationship
Gerard Pique receives heat from Shakira’s fans over Clara Chia Marti photo

Gerard Pique receives heat from Shakira’s fans over Clara Chia Marti photo

‘Gladiator’ sequel filming ‘delays’ after Paul Mescal extends run at West End

‘Gladiator’ sequel filming ‘delays’ after Paul Mescal extends run at West End

'Friends' star Maggie Wheeler created 'Janice laugh' to survive 'funny' Matthew Perry

'Friends' star Maggie Wheeler created 'Janice laugh' to survive 'funny' Matthew Perry

Channing Tatum says he’d never lie to daughter about his past job

Channing Tatum says he’d never lie to daughter about his past job
King Charles coronation: ‘100 days to go’

King Charles coronation: ‘100 days to go’
Brad Pitt sports bright orange puffer coat with George Clooney on set of ‘Wolves’

Brad Pitt sports bright orange puffer coat with George Clooney on set of ‘Wolves’

Meghan Markle’s sister claims she keeps family away to ‘hide her lies’

Meghan Markle’s sister claims she keeps family away to ‘hide her lies’
Royal Family possible reaction on Kim Kardashian buying Princess Diana’s necklace

Royal Family possible reaction on Kim Kardashian buying Princess Diana’s necklace

French pop Queen Aya Nakamura in court for domestic violence

French pop Queen Aya Nakamura in court for domestic violence
Eminem donates signed sneakers for charity auction

Eminem donates signed sneakers for charity auction
Madonna announces fifth London date to 2023 global Celebration tour

Madonna announces fifth London date to 2023 global Celebration tour