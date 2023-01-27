 
entertainment
Friday Jan 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Sajal Aly slated to star as the lead in series adaptation of Classic Urdu novel 'Umrao Jaan Ada'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Sajal Aly slated to star as the lead in series adaptation of Classic Urdu novel Umrao Jaan Ada

Sajal Aly has been confirmed as the main lead for series adaptation of classic Urdu novel Umrao Jaan Ada.

Umrao Jaan Ada is considered the first Urdu novel, published in 1899 by Mirza Hadi Ruswa. The novel revolves around the culture and society of the Indian subcontinent in the 19th century, particularly, the life of a courtesan and poet, known by the same name as the title.

According to Variety, Hamid Hussain and Muhammad Yaqoob are serving as the producers of the series, presented and produced by Abu Dhabi-based South Asian celebrity management agency Action Consultancy.

Speaking with the outlet, producer, Hamid Hussain, revealed that the upcoming series will rely "heavily on the original Urdu version of the novel, unlike the film adaptations that had taken creative liberties to fit the story into a film narrative."

He further added that "there is a lot in the novel that has never been shown in an audiovisual project."

Along with What's Love Got To Do With It? star, the series will have another strong female lead, as featured in the novel.

Umrao Jaan Ada is currently in the development phase and is expected to head to a major streaming platform for its release.

More From Entertainment:

Pamela Anderson divulges on 'frisky' meetings with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the London embassy

Pamela Anderson divulges on 'frisky' meetings with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the London embassy
Phoebe Waller-Bridge on 'Indiana Jones 5' role, 'it's dream come true moment'

Phoebe Waller-Bridge on 'Indiana Jones 5' role, 'it's dream come true moment'
Tobey Maguire hints at possible return as ‘Spider-Man’ in fifth movie

Tobey Maguire hints at possible return as ‘Spider-Man’ in fifth movie
Jimmy Kimmel reflected on first night of show as it completes 20 years

Jimmy Kimmel reflected on first night of show as it completes 20 years
Gigi Hadid and Tan France to co-host and judge Netflix’s ‘Next in Fashion’

Gigi Hadid and Tan France to co-host and judge Netflix’s ‘Next in Fashion’
Jennifer Lopez posts hilarious video of Jennifer Coolidge sneaking into her hotel room

Jennifer Lopez posts hilarious video of Jennifer Coolidge sneaking into her hotel room

Elton John concert cancelled as torrential rains, flash floods lash Auckland

Elton John concert cancelled as torrential rains, flash floods lash Auckland
Gerard Pique’s mom did her best to save her son, Shakira's relationship

Gerard Pique’s mom did her best to save her son, Shakira's relationship
Gerard Pique receives heat from Shakira’s fans over Clara Chia Marti photo

Gerard Pique receives heat from Shakira’s fans over Clara Chia Marti photo

‘Gladiator’ sequel filming ‘delays’ after Paul Mescal extends run at West End

‘Gladiator’ sequel filming ‘delays’ after Paul Mescal extends run at West End

'Friends' star Maggie Wheeler created 'Janice laugh' to survive 'funny' Matthew Perry

'Friends' star Maggie Wheeler created 'Janice laugh' to survive 'funny' Matthew Perry

Channing Tatum says he’d never lie to daughter about his past job

Channing Tatum says he’d never lie to daughter about his past job