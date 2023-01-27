Sajal Aly slated to star as the lead in series adaptation of Classic Urdu novel 'Umrao Jaan Ada'

Sajal Aly has been confirmed as the main lead for series adaptation of classic Urdu novel Umrao Jaan Ada.

Umrao Jaan Ada is considered the first Urdu novel, published in 1899 by Mirza Hadi Ruswa. The novel revolves around the culture and society of the Indian subcontinent in the 19th century, particularly, the life of a courtesan and poet, known by the same name as the title.

According to Variety, Hamid Hussain and Muhammad Yaqoob are serving as the producers of the series, presented and produced by Abu Dhabi-based South Asian celebrity management agency Action Consultancy.

Speaking with the outlet, producer, Hamid Hussain, revealed that the upcoming series will rely "heavily on the original Urdu version of the novel, unlike the film adaptations that had taken creative liberties to fit the story into a film narrative."

He further added that "there is a lot in the novel that has never been shown in an audiovisual project."

Along with What's Love Got To Do With It? star, the series will have another strong female lead, as featured in the novel.

Umrao Jaan Ada is currently in the development phase and is expected to head to a major streaming platform for its release.