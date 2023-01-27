 
Showbiz
Friday Jan 27 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's cryptic note on 'comeback' amid Pathaan's mega success

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Shah Rukh khan has finally made a comeback to the big screen after a hiatus of four years with his blockbuster movie Pathaan.

Given the movie has been doing exceptionally well on the box offices across the globe, SRK has lately shared a cryptic post about his comeback on Twitter.

On Friday, the Don star posted a quote from the classic 1997 movie Gattaca and offered wise words about “comebacks”.

Gattaca movie ‘I never saved anything for the swim back’,” wrote the Zero actor.

SRK continued, “I think life is a bit like that…You aren’t meant to plan your return…U r meant to move forward.”

In the end, he added, “Don’t come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds’ advice things.”

In no time, the post has garnered 1.6 million views and more than 70k likes while the fans showered their love in the comment section.

One user said, “Wise words as always. Long live and prosper, Badshah.”

“Yeay Pathaan ruling box office,” another tweeted.

Other stated, “Thank u baadshah for sharing such amazing words & for such wonderful film. Thank u for making everyone smile & winning hearts again through #Pathaan. Only U can do this.”

In two days, the SRK’s movie has reportedly broken box office records as the worldwide collection crosses over INR 231 crore mark per The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the movie, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the key roles

