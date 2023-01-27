Britney Spears requests fans to respect her privacy

Britney Spears took to Twitter to share that her fans went a little too far and invaded her privacy after police were called to her house based on some prank phone calls. She requested the fans to request her privacy in her recent tweet, as reported by Fox News.

Britney's tweet read, "As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded. The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately."

She further wrote, "This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media."

This came after the police were compelled to do a welfare check on Britney after they had received calls from fans concerned because she had deleted her Instagram account.