Saturday Jan 28 2023
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Islamabad court hears Fawad Chaudhry’s bail petition

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry (C) gestures as police officials escort him after a hearing at a court in Islamabad on January 27, 2023. — AFP
  • Court hears Fawad Chauhdry's bail petition.
  • Hearing was adjourned immediately after it began.
  • Petition says PTI leader arrested in "false" case.

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad is hearing the post-arrest bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry today who is facing sedition charges for publicly “threatening” the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a media talk.

The PTI leader filed the petition after he was sent to Adiala jail on a 14-day judicial remand after the police’s plea for an extension in his physical remand was rejected.

Fawad was arrested from his Lahore residence on Wednesday after a case was registered at the Kohsar Police Station on the complaint of ECP Secretary Omar Hameed.

He was presented before the court on Friday after the expiry of remand, however, the prosection’s request for an extension was turned down.

Today’s hearing

At the outset of today’s hearing, Fawad's counsel Babar Awan appeared before the court of Addition Session Judge Faizan Gillani for arguments on the bail plea.

“I am ready for the arguments on the petition,” Babar Awan said.

At this, the judge said he hasn’t received the case file and record and adjourned the proceedings till 10am.

Bail petition

The bail petition states that the PTI leader has "falsely been involved in the instant case by the complainant with the malafide intention and ulterior motives just to harass, pressurise and blackmail the present petitioner".

It added that the allegations levelled in the FIR are "absolutely false, frivolous and baseless". It also said that Fawad is "innocent and has no link or concern with the commission of the alleged offence."

The petition also states that Fawad was arrested "unlawfully and without any justification in negation to the law."

