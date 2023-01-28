Maryam Nawaz to reach Lahore shortly

Senior Vice-President PML-N Maryam Nawaz. — Twitter/PMLN

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has departed from United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will reach Lahore at 03:40 pm to lead the party's election campaign ahead of the upcoming polls in Punjab.

The PML-N workers in the provincial capital are prepared to welcome the leader who is returning to the country after three months.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb took to Twitter to announce her arrival, saying “party leaders, workers and supporters are eagerly waiting for Maryam.”

The minister added that Maryam Nawaz will start restructuring the organisational setup of the party after her return.

Maryam is likely to have a more significant role in the political happenings of the country after her appointment as the PML-N's chief organiser earlier this month.



Prior to her promotion, Maryam served as vice president of the PML-N and was highly vocal in the party's election campaigns.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has authorised Maryam, along with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, to lead rallies and hold meetings ahead of the upcoming elections in Punjab.

It should be noted that Maryam visited London to spend time with her father after three years in October last year.



Delay in flight

Maryam Nawaz's flight, PK264 was delayed due to a medical emergency on the plane. The flight was scheduled to depart for Pakistan at 11:00am Emirates local time, but it was delayed after a passenger on the plane complained of heart pain.

Upon the complaint, a medical team rushed to the plane and conducted a medical examination of the passenger. The passenger was off-loaded and taken to a hospital for further medical assistance.

The flight, after a one-hour delay, departed from Abu Dhabi to Lahore at 12:54pm.

Talking to journalists on the plane, Maryam Nawaz said that the government is trying its best to bring Pakistan back on track to prosperity.