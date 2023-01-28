 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 28 2023
Victoria Beckham thinks Nicola Peltz encouraged Gigi, Bella Hadid to work for her rival

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

Victoria Beckham thinks Nicola Peltz is seeking revenge on her by interfering in her fashion business by siding with her former friend Stella McCartney.

As reported by Closer Magazine, the fashion designer suspects the Transformers star encouraged Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid to walk for McCartney.

The source told the outlet the wife of former football legend David Beckham was “less than happy” to discover that Hadid sisters were corroborating with her rival.

“Victoria can’t help but wonder if this has all come from Nicola in some sort of revenge move,” the insider said referring to the rift between the ladies that started at actor’s marriage to Brooklyn Beckham.

Nicola dated the younger brother of the supermodels, Anwar Hadid, for a year and maintained a close bond with them even after parting ways with him.

“Nicola knew what a big deal it was for Vic to secure two of the biggest names in the industry, and, given the current tension between them, Vic wonders if she encouraged the Hadids to work with her direct competition."

However, David has been asking Victoria to not jump to any conclusions and talk to the billionaire heiress first as he does not want to worsen their already strained relationship with Brooklyn and Nicola.

“Vic admitted her head was just spinning and agreed to speak to Nicola to clear the air and put her mind at rest that she had any involvement, knowing how upset both she and Brooklyn could be by those accusations,” the source shared.

“Vic has worked so hard to grow her brand and make it a huge success, so naturally any inkling of someone trying to knock that progress makes her panic.

Before concluding, the insider said, “But she welcomes healthy competition and insists that if Stella wants to copy any of her moves, she’ll take it as a sign of flattery.”

