Islamabad's schools, offices to remain closed on January 30

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital's administration Saturday announced a local holiday on January 30 (Monday), a notification from District Magistrate Irfan Nawaz Memon said.



In line with the notification, all educational institutions — private and public — will remain closed, while the offices will also observe closure on Monday.

However, the notification does not apply to essential services — Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation, Capital Development Authority, ICT Administration, police, Islamabad Electric Supply Company, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, and hospitals.

Sources told Geo News that the holiday will be observed as United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be visiting the capital on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's invitation.

The UAE president — who was recently in the country on a private visit — will be accompanied by his family members when he arrives in the capital, sources said.

"The UAE president will be given the protocol of state guest. He will also be given a gun salute at Noor Khan Airbase and a Guard of Honour at the PM's House," the sources added.