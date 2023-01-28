 
pakistan
Saturday Jan 28 2023
By
Rana Javaid

WATCH: Young student 'humiliated' for speaking Urdu

By
Rana Javaid

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

A screengrab from the viral video showing the signboard of the school in Karachis North Nazimabad area. — Geo.tv
A screengrab from the viral video showing the signboard of the school in Karachi's North Nazimabad area. — Geo.tv 

KARACHI: A young child studying at a private school in Karachi’s North Nazimabad was allegedly humiliated by the school for speaking in Urdu.

A video made by the child’s father has been going viral on social media, in which the man narrates the details of the incident.

The child's father alleged that his son was ridiculed for speaking in Urdu in school and black ink was applied to his son’s face in school as punishment for speaking in his national language.

The child's father also alleged that said that his son was mocked in front of other children, who were encouraged to berate him.

The man also claimed to have taken up the issue with the management of the school. However, the management claimed that it could do nothing in the matter.

On the other hand, the Directorate of Private Schools took notice of the video circulating on social media and sought a response from the private school.

The directorate says that the incident has not been confirmed or denied yet, but a 3-member committee has been formed to investigate.

As the video circulated on social media, many people have spoken up against the act and have termed it an attack on the child’s mental well-being and self-esteem.

Taking to Twitter, one user said: “Speaking in Urdu has become a crime, at Civilization School in North Nazimabad area of Karachi, a student was mocked and black ink was applied to his face for speaking in Urdu.”

Language debate

The video has underscored an underlying issue in society regarding the fast-growing culture of giving precedence to English in the country. Pakistan, where English is one of the official languages has been seeing a decline in the importance given to its national and regional languages — a much-argued debate in social and cultural circles.

Many claim that giving so much attention the English not only hinders the growth of the language but also proves detrimental to students as their first language is usually not Urdu.

More From Pakistan:

PTI wants CJP to ensure Fawad's rights are protected in custody

PTI wants CJP to ensure Fawad's rights are protected in custody
Islamabad's schools, offices to remain closed on January 30

Islamabad's schools, offices to remain closed on January 30
Bilawal lambasts Imran, says Bushra Bibi's dreams won't hold in court

Bilawal lambasts Imran, says Bushra Bibi's dreams won't hold in court

Fawad Chaudhry sent on two-day physical remand

Fawad Chaudhry sent on two-day physical remand
PPP to slap Imran with legal notice over assassination plot allegation against Zardari

PPP to slap Imran with legal notice over assassination plot allegation against Zardari

In first address after landing, Maryam Nawaz says PML-N not 'scared' of elections

In first address after landing, Maryam Nawaz says PML-N not 'scared' of elections
Fair distribution under Indus Waters Treaty key to regional stability: Pak envoy to US

Fair distribution under Indus Waters Treaty key to regional stability: Pak envoy to US
Is PML-N satisfied with Ishaq Dar’s performance?

Is PML-N satisfied with Ishaq Dar’s performance?
Islamabad court accepts police’s plea seeking Fawad Chaudhry’s physical remand in sedition case

Islamabad court accepts police’s plea seeking Fawad Chaudhry’s physical remand in sedition case
Imran not to be spared over charges against Zardari: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Imran not to be spared over charges against Zardari: Qamar Zaman Kaira
Indus water dispute: First hearing begins at The Hague

Indus water dispute: First hearing begins at The Hague
Court quashes money laundering case against Jahangir Tareen, his son

Court quashes money laundering case against Jahangir Tareen, his son