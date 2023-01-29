 
pakistan
Sunday Jan 29 2023
Over 10 children die as boat sinks off in Kohat's Tanda Dam

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

A representational image showing a diver. — Reuters/File
  • Boat was carrying 30 people who were sightseeing.
  • Team of divers called from Peshawar: DC.
  • Pakistan Army's rescue teams reach site of incident.

KOHAT: A boat carrying over two dozen sightseers sank off in Kohat's Tanda Dam, leaving 11 children dead after they drowned, Geo News reported on Sunday. 

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Furqan Ashraf confirmed the tragic incident and said that the boat was carrying as many as 30 people and most of them were children. 

As per the rescue sources, most of the people who were killed were kids.

DC Ashraf said that a team of divers has been called from Peshawar that will reach the spot in one to two hours. 

He added that about 16 children who drowned were taken to the hospital while 11 have died. 

The deputy commissioner also said that Pakistan Army's rescue teams have also reached the site of the incident where relief operations are being carried out. 

