 
pakistan
Sunday Jan 29 2023
Lasbela bus crash kills two

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

Lasbela bus crash kills two

At least two people were killed after a passenger bus on its way to Karachi from Quetta skidded off into a ravine, Geo News reported on Sunday. 

The mishap took place near the Chinki Stop in the Bela area of Lasbela. The bus caught fire after falling into the crater. Bodies of two passengers have been recoverd from the ill-fated and shifted to a nearby hospital.

Vehicles of the fire brigade, rescue and law-enforcement agencies have arrived on the scene. Relief activities are underway. 

The bus is said to belong to the Millat Transport Company. The accident reportedly happened after the overspeeding vehicle went out of the driver's control. The vehicle crashed into a bridge and landed into the ravine. 

It is a developing story. Refresh the page for more details...

