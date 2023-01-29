Sania Mirza responds to Shoaib Malik's heartfelt retirement message

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. — Instagram/mirzasaniar

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza recently bowed out of her Grand Slam career, receiving well wishes and messages from her loved ones including her husband and Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Malik.

Malik called Sania "hope" for all women in sports and said that he was proud of everything that she has achieved in her long-spanning career.

"You are the much-needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You're an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career...," he stated.

Sania, responding to her husband, replied with a "thank you" and a smiling face emoji.

The 36-year-old athlete — who played her first Grand Slam 18 years ago — participated in the last Australian Open event of her career on Friday.

She delivered a tear-jerking farewell speech at the Australian Open. The tennis star could hardly keep a check on her emotions and said: "I just want to start with that if I cry, these are happy tears and not sad tears so that’s just a disclaimer."

Sania also mentioned that while she would play a few more tournaments, she had resigned from professional tennis and concluded her speech by thanking everyone for their support. “Thank you so much for all the support all week guys and all my life, really. It’s been truly, truly special and I wouldn't have achieved anything without each and every single one of you.

“Thank you very much for everything and thank you, Australia for making me feel at home.”

From 2009 to 2016, Sania won six Grand Slam doubles titles – three each in the women’s doubles and mixed doubles. In 2015, she even became the world's No. 1 in the women’s doubles ranking.

The Australian Open Twitter account also shared a post lauding Sania for her dedication and success, saying: “A trailblazer for women in sport. Thank you, Sania."

