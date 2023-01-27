 
sports
Friday Jan 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Shoaib Malik responds to Sania Mirza's final Grand Slam appearance

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik pose together in this undated photograph. — Instagram/saniamirzar
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik pose together in this undated photograph. — Instagram/saniamirzar 

As Indian tennis star Sania Mirza bowed out of her Grand Slam career, her husband and Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Malik, posted a heartfelt message for her.

The 36-year-old athlete — who played her first Grand Slam 18 years ago — earlier today participated in the last Australian Open event of her career.

Calling her hope for all women in sports, the cricketer said that he was proud of everything that Mirza has achieved in her long-spanning career.

Taking to Instagram, the Pakistan cricketer stated: "You are the much-needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You're an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career..."

More to follow...

