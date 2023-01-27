Shoaib Malik responds to Sania Mirza's final Grand Slam appearance

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik pose together in this undated photograph. — Instagram/saniamirzar

As Indian tennis star Sania Mirza bowed out of her Grand Slam career, her husband and Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Malik, posted a heartfelt message for her.

The 36-year-old athlete — who played her first Grand Slam 18 years ago — earlier today participated in the last Australian Open event of her career.

Calling her hope for all women in sports, the cricketer said that he was proud of everything that Mirza has achieved in her long-spanning career.

Taking to Instagram, the Pakistan cricketer stated: "You are the much-needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You're an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career..."

