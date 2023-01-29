6.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, Pindi

Picture showing a Richter scale reading — Reuters

Quake shakes surrounding areas of twin cities, Iran and Afghanistan.

Tremors felt for a few seconds but no loss of life reported

NSMC says epicentre of earthquake was Tajikistan.

ISLAMABAD: A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Islamabad, Rawalpindi and surrounding areas including Dhirkot of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, confirmed the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) on Sunday.



However, no loss of life or property was reported.

This was the second quake in a month after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan on January 5.



As per details, the tremors were felt for a few seconds and shook parts of neighbouring countries Iran and Afghanistan. The seismological centre said that the epicentre of the earthquake was Tajikistan, while its depth was 150 kilometres.

Moderate earthquake strikes parts of Pakistan

On January 5, a moderate earthquake of 5.8 magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan with no loss of life.

However, the US Geological Survey claimed that the magnitude of the quake was recorded as 5.5 on the Richter scale.

The seismic centre said that the earthquake tremors were felt in Gilgit, Jhelum, Chakwal, Pakpattan, Lakki Marwat, Nowshera, Swat, Malakand, Azad Kashmir, and other areas of the country.

The epicentre of this earthquake was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 173 kilometres, according to the seismological centre.

The earthquake's effects were also felt in Peshawar, Lower Dir, Chitral, Khyber District, Waziristan, Tank, Bajaur, Mardan, Parachinar, Murree, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Multan, Sheikhupura, Chiniot and Kotli.

Mild earthquake hits Punjab

A day earlier, a low magnitude earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck parts of Punjab at 3:04pm, the NSMC said.

The tremors were felt in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Muridke, Farooqabad, Gujranwala, Sharaqpur, Jaranwala and other areas of the province.

The epicentre of the quake was 20km away from Sheikhupura, the NSMC confirmed.