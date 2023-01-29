 
Sunday Jan 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Alka Yagnik becomes the most streamed YouTube artist of 2022

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

Alka Yagnik beats BTS and Taylor Swift in the list

Versatile singer Alka Yagnik has become the most-streamed YouTube artist of 2022 worldwide beating the widely famous BTS band and Puerto Rico.

As per the Guinness World Records, Alka has received 15.3 billion YouTube streams in total in 2022 with an estimate of 42 million per day. With these numbers, the famous playback singer stands on the first spot in 2022’s global rankings.

The Tumhi Dekho Na singer has beaten Bad Bunny aka Puerto Rico, who stood second in the list. He has around 14.7 billion streams in 2022.

For the past three years, Yagnik has continued to stand firm on her rank. In 2020, she received 16. 6 billion streams while in 2021, she gained got 17.7 billion streams.

The veteran actor has also surpassed the numbers of K-pop stars BTS and Blackpink who have also been listed among the top 10 most streamed artists with 7.95 billion and 7.03 billion streams respectively.

Singer The weeknd stands on rank 13 having 5.7 billion streams. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift received 4.33 billion streams and stands on the 26th spot.

As per IndiaToday, Alka Yagnik has recorded over 20,000 songs in her four decades long career. She also earned the top spot on the Insights list of top global artists of January 2023 and YouTube Music Charts. 

