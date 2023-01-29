 
Sunday Jan 29 2023
Vicky Kaushal is DJ Mohabbat, reveals Anurag Kashyap

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

Vicky Kaushal will play ‘DJ Mohabbat’ in Almost Pyar with DJ Mohabbat 

Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing DJ Mohabbat in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Almost Pyar with DJ Mohabbat. 

Kashyap took to his Twitter on Sunday and shared a glimpse of Vicky in the character. He also hinted that film’s song Mohabbat se Kranti will be released on Monday. 

Earlier this week, The Kashmir Files director also revealed that the film is very close to his heart.

In an interview with ANI, Kashyap said, “Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, is very close to my heart as it's something which has taken shape over the years from my conversations with my daughter. It's a true labour of love with some amazing young actors, great energy, great music by Amit Trivedi with the help of some amazing collaborators like my DP Sylvester and my PD Shazia plus everyone else.”

He further added, “It's my going back to my constant exploration of relationships vis a vis the generation which actually defines us and is our future. It's about love and all kinds of prejudices that plagues it. I feel great to move to the next phase of my life with this film."

Almost Pyar with DJ Mohabbat will be released on February 3rd, 2023.

