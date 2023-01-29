 
Showbiz
Sunday Jan 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Anoushey Ashraf replies to criticism she received after praising Shah Rukh Khan

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

Anoushey Ashraf reacts to criticism upon fangirling on Shah Rukh Khan
Anoushey Ashraf reacts to criticism upon fangirling on Shah Rukh Khan 

Anoushey Ashraf called Shah Rukh Khan a ‘universal superstar’ and said even if Pakistan doesn’t promote Bollywood, she would still be a major Khan’s fangirl which did not go well. She was subjected to heavy criticism. 

She was accused that she pulled this stunt to get attention from Khan. She was constantly bullied at her social media accounts for expressing love towards that movie. Finally, she enough and reacted to all the criticism targeted towards her.

She responded to a comment on her Instagram post saying, "Man, I share things on my wall, as my opinions but the people in the comments section here are remarkable…they can’t even take an opinion. Like just ‘in my eyes’ an opinion is lost because they’re busy thinking I want to get noticed by him (Shah Rukh). Haha I mean, there are many ways to get noticed. Many many many… than a mere opinion on my own story.”

She further added, “Stars have universal love, respect and appeal and so we speak about them. But Pakistanis in general have this hate deep seated in them. Even for their own. They just cannot be nice in general. Everything makes them want to put another down. God knows what satisfaction they get from that but to an outsider it speaks volumes of a hardened, deprived and negative mindset. Good luck hating losers!"

More From Showbiz:

Farah Khan calls Karan Johar 'a background dancer'

Farah Khan calls Karan Johar 'a background dancer'

Vicky Kaushal is DJ Mohabbat, reveals Anurag Kashyap

Vicky Kaushal is DJ Mohabbat, reveals Anurag Kashyap

Katrina Kaif, Ali Bhatt spotted outside Zoya Akhtar's house, fans suspect new project

Katrina Kaif, Ali Bhatt spotted outside Zoya Akhtar's house, fans suspect new project
Alka Yagnik becomes the most streamed YouTube artist of 2022

Alka Yagnik becomes the most streamed YouTube artist of 2022
'Pathaan': Producers Guild of India thanks state govts for peaceful release of film

'Pathaan': Producers Guild of India thanks state govts for peaceful release of film
Siddharth Malhotra has 'something bold and exciting coming up tomorrow': See post

Siddharth Malhotra has 'something bold and exciting coming up tomorrow': See post
Anurag Kashyap shares that 'he regrets ignoring Sushant Singh Rajput'

Anurag Kashyap shares that 'he regrets ignoring Sushant Singh Rajput'
'Pathaan' creates history as it earns INR 200 crore domestically in four days

'Pathaan' creates history as it earns INR 200 crore domestically in four days
Rajinikanth takes legal action against people exploiting his name, images

Rajinikanth takes legal action against people exploiting his name, images
Abhishek Bachchan tops 'Mood of the Nation' survey, Amitabh Bachchan feels proud

Abhishek Bachchan tops 'Mood of the Nation' survey, Amitabh Bachchan feels proud
Rakhi Swant's mother Jaya Bheda is no more

Rakhi Swant's mother Jaya Bheda is no more
Pia Bajpee refused to work on projects that had 'unnecessary skin show'

Pia Bajpee refused to work on projects that had 'unnecessary skin show'