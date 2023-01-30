‘Stop asking for favours’, Najam Sethi urges people

PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi addressing a media conference at Gaddafi Stadium on January 23, 2023. — APP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi has asked people to stop flooding him with requests to hire or promote people in the board.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the former PCB chairman pleaded “relatives, friends, acquaintances and persons in authority” to not request such favours from him.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — in a bid to revive the PCB’s 2014 Constitution — named the 74-year-old as the management committee’s chief. Resultantly, the dissolution of the board ended ex-PCB chairman Ramiz Raja’s era.

“I am flooded with “requests” from relatives, friends, acquaintances & persons in authority to hire or promote people in PCB. Please, Please, everyone, understand PCB is not an employment agency,” he tweeted.

Sethi added that he “cannot, will not, follow bad past practices to erode its professional integrity”.

Since his takeover as the chief of the management committee, Sethi has also been receiving requests for passes of the Pakistan Super League and favours for any player’s selection.

The PCB management committee’s chief, in a tweet, requested his friends and high-profile people "NOT to ask for free tickets/passes to PSL matches starting next month."

He added: "The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly that audits PCB has warned us to desist from this practice."

Sethi also requested people not to approach him for any player's inclusion in the team or employment for an undeserving person.



He wrote: "I am also requesting friends and high-ups not to do sifarish for [the] selection of any player or coach, etc, or to give employment or facilitation to any undeserving person. PCB competes with top professional organisations in the world and cannot afford to be inefficient."