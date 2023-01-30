 
pakistan
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Shabbir Dar

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli ‘sealed’

By
Shabbir Dar

Monday Jan 30, 2023

  • Sheikh Rashid says he is approaching high court in this matter. 
  • Says he didn't get any notice from Evacuee Trust Property Board.
  • DC says Rashid, his brother illegally occupied 7 units of haveli.

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Monday claimed that the government has "completely sealed" his Lal Haveli residence. 

Rashid said that he is approaching the high court in this matter, adding that he did not get any notice from the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). "I was not present at the Haveli, I was in Islamabad," said the former federal minister. 

"They [the government] wanted to arrest me at night. They have now resorted to hooliganism," he added. 

"Hang us publicly and disqualify us if it is proved that we don't own this property," the former minister said, adding that this is his property. 

ETPB Deputy Commissioner Asif Khan reached the property with a heavy contingent of police and sealed two units of the residence. The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) team also reached the residence. 

The ETPB wrote to the deputy commissioner, the city police officer (CPO) and FIA's director for their support. 

The deputy commissioner claimed that Rashid and his brother Sheikh Siddique illegally occupied the seven land units of the haveli. 

DC Khan said that they sent several notices to the AML chief and his brother. 

"Sheikh Rashid and his brother failed to provide any authentic document or record," he said, adding that the court has also dismissed Rashid's injunction request. 

The superintendent of police (SP), FIA's director and the assistant commissioner were also a part of the operation. 

The ETPB sealed a total of seven units including two units of Lal Haveli and five adjoining units. 

On October 18 last year, a district and sessions court in Rawalpindi issued a stay order to the ETPB, directing it to temporarily stop the eviction of the structure after Rashid challenged a notice asking him to vacate his residence. 

The board, on October 16, issued directives to the AML chief and his brother to vacate the residence within seven days. However, the former minister challenged the notice in court.

More From Pakistan:

Fawad Chaudhry to be produced in court today after photogrammetry test

Fawad Chaudhry to be produced in court today after photogrammetry test
Four factory owners booked, one arrested over mysterious deaths in Keamari

Four factory owners booked, one arrested over mysterious deaths in Keamari
Parvez Elahi’s ex-principal secretary booked for allegedly taking bribes

Parvez Elahi’s ex-principal secretary booked for allegedly taking bribes
Religious affairs minister 'doesn't want appointment of woman' as DG Hajj

Religious affairs minister 'doesn't want appointment of woman' as DG Hajj
WATCH: Wild pigs on the loose in Sialkot

WATCH: Wild pigs on the loose in Sialkot
Imran’s assassination accusation against Zardari may lead to bloodshed: Asif

Imran’s assassination accusation against Zardari may lead to bloodshed: Asif
Benazir Kafalat Programme: Transpersons to get Rs7,000 in aid

Benazir Kafalat Programme: Transpersons to get Rs7,000 in aid
In bid to pile up more pressure on govt, Imran Khan to run for 33 seats in NA by-polls

In bid to pile up more pressure on govt, Imran Khan to run for 33 seats in NA by-polls
PTI heaps scorn on ‘incompetent’ govt for fuel prices hike

PTI heaps scorn on ‘incompetent’ govt for fuel prices hike
Fearing police torture, Fawad Chaudhry files plea for medical test

Fearing police torture, Fawad Chaudhry files plea for medical test
4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, Pindi

4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, Pindi
Court slaps fine on Khawaja Asif, Imran lawyers in Rs10bn defamation case

Court slaps fine on Khawaja Asif, Imran lawyers in Rs10bn defamation case