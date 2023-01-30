Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli ‘sealed’

Sheikh Rashid says he is approaching high court in this matter.

Says he didn't get any notice from Evacuee Trust Property Board.

DC says Rashid, his brother illegally occupied 7 units of haveli.

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Monday claimed that the government has "completely sealed" his Lal Haveli residence.

Rashid said that he is approaching the high court in this matter, adding that he did not get any notice from the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). "I was not present at the Haveli, I was in Islamabad," said the former federal minister.

"They [the government] wanted to arrest me at night. They have now resorted to hooliganism," he added.

"Hang us publicly and disqualify us if it is proved that we don't own this property," the former minister said, adding that this is his property.

ETPB Deputy Commissioner Asif Khan reached the property with a heavy contingent of police and sealed two units of the residence. The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) team also reached the residence.



The ETPB wrote to the deputy commissioner, the city police officer (CPO) and FIA's director for their support.

The deputy commissioner claimed that Rashid and his brother Sheikh Siddique illegally occupied the seven land units of the haveli.

DC Khan said that they sent several notices to the AML chief and his brother.

"Sheikh Rashid and his brother failed to provide any authentic document or record," he said, adding that the court has also dismissed Rashid's injunction request.

The superintendent of police (SP), FIA's director and the assistant commissioner were also a part of the operation.

The ETPB sealed a total of seven units including two units of Lal Haveli and five adjoining units.

On October 18 last year, a district and sessions court in Rawalpindi issued a stay order to the ETPB, directing it to temporarily stop the eviction of the structure after Rashid challenged a notice asking him to vacate his residence.

The board, on October 16, issued directives to the AML chief and his brother to vacate the residence within seven days. However, the former minister challenged the notice in court.