 
pakistan
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
SADShabbir Ahmed Dar

Sheikh Rasheed served notice to evict Lal Haveli

By
SADShabbir Ahmed Dar

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Lal Haveli in Rawalpindi. — Twitter
Lal Haveli in Rawalpindi. — Twitter 

  • Sheikh Rasheed, brother asked to evacuate property.
  • Notice served by Evacuee Trust Property Board.
  • Politician asked to evacuate property within seven days.

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed was Sunday directed to evacuate Lal Haveli, which is located in Rawalpindi and the political hub for the former interior minister. 

The eviction notices are served to the AML chief and his brother Sheikh Siddique by Evacuee Trust Property Board.

Deputy Administrator of the board Asif Khan warned that the occupied property will be evicted with the help of police if not vacated within seven days.

He also wrote a letter to deputy commissioner Rawalpindi for police assistance on October 19.

Khan said that several hearings have been held in this regard, however, Rasheed and his brother have failed to submit any authentic documents.

More From Pakistan:

Controversial tweets case: Azam Swati's physical remand extended for another day

Controversial tweets case: Azam Swati's physical remand extended for another day
US confident of Pakistan’s determination to protect nuclear arsenal: State Dept

US confident of Pakistan’s determination to protect nuclear arsenal: State Dept
Sindh again seeks deferment of LG polls from ECP

Sindh again seeks deferment of LG polls from ECP
Restaurateur offering over 130 Pakistani cuisines in UK

Restaurateur offering over 130 Pakistani cuisines in UK
Imran's conspiracy narrative dies after US president's remarks: Asif

Imran's conspiracy narrative dies after US president's remarks: Asif
Lady health workers to perform security duties in KP during by-polls

Lady health workers to perform security duties in KP during by-polls
Polling underway for by-elections on eight NA, three Punjab Assembly seats

Polling underway for by-elections on eight NA, three Punjab Assembly seats
'Nothing new,' White House says on Biden's nuke remarks

'Nothing new,' White House says on Biden's nuke remarks
Pakistan demarches US envoy over Biden's 'unwarranted' remarks on nuclear programme

Pakistan demarches US envoy over Biden's 'unwarranted' remarks on nuclear programme
Capt (r) Safdar files contempt plea against PPP's Aitzaz Ahsan

Capt (r) Safdar files contempt plea against PPP's Aitzaz Ahsan
PM Shehbaz Sharif dubs Imran Khan as greatest 'fraudster ever'

PM Shehbaz Sharif dubs Imran Khan as greatest 'fraudster ever'