Tuesday Oct 18 2022
Court issues stay order against Lal Haveli eviction

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad waves at his supporters while standing in the balcony of his famous Lal Haveli. — Twitter/@ShkhRasheed/File
  • Board asked Rasheed to vacate residence on October 19.

  • Rasheed sought stay order against eviction notice.
  • Court reserved judgment on matter, adjourned hearing.

RAWALPINDI: After Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad challenged a notice asking him to vacate his residence of Lal Haveli, a district and sessions court in Rawalpindi Tuesday issued a stay order to the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), directing it to temporarily stop the eviction of the structure.

The board, on October 16, issued directives to AML chief Rasheed and his brother Sheikh Siddique to vacate the residence within seven days. However, the former minister challenged the notice in court on Monday.

It should be noted that October 24 was fixed by the court to hear the case, while the last date for vacating Lal Haveli was October 19.

Considering this, the former interior minister filed a fresh petition in the same court seeking a stay order against the eviction notice.

During the hearing, Rasheed's counsel Abdul Razzaq apprised the court and mentioned that Lal Haveli's name was used under the guise of rental shops.

Under the government’s pressure, the deputy administrator served an illegal notice to his client, argued Rasheed’s counsel. He then pleaded with the court to declare the orders null and void.

Meanwhile, the court reserved its judgment on the matter and adjourned the hearing.

After a brief break, the local court announced the ruling, suspending the Evacuee Trust Property Board’s October 12 orders for 15 days. “The petitioner has the right to appeal within 15 days of the eviction orders,” read the verdict.

