Monday Jan 30 2023
Eva B announces marriage with rapper Mudassar Qureshi

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Eva announced her engagement with Mudassar in December 2022
Pakistan’s renowned lady rapper Eva B has finally tied the knot with singer/rapper Mudassar Qureshi.

The Kana Yaari singer announced the big news through social media. She posted the picture of her hand that had ‘Mudassar ki Dulhan’ written on it with mehendi. She wrote: “Finally! Alhamdulillah” followed by a heart and ring emoticon.

Eva opted to get her make-up done for the big day by the famous make-up artist Waqar Hussain. He also posted the picture of the singer on his official Instagram handle and wrote: “Wedding Day of Lady Rapper.”

In the picture, Waqar stood right beside Eva pointing at her with a smile whereas Eva posed for the camera wearing a beautiful red and green coloured wedding dress.

Eva B is the latest youth sensation who rose to fame after appearing in one of the episodes of Pakistan’s hit music show Coke Studio season 14. She was part of Zulfiqar J Khan’s produced song Kana Yaari that also featured singer Kaifi Khalil and Wahab Bugti. 

